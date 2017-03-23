Fanfare: Fuse@PSO Tchaikovsky + Drake show draws crowd at Heinz Hall

None of the 2,661 seats taken at Heinz Hall on the evening of March 22 could have known it. How the notes from a symphony composed in 1888 would dance like moonbeams over the unapologetic, expletive-laced lyrics from 15 songs written by a 21st century rapper.

“I like to go in with an open mind,” said Vance Ballard. “I never thought of the concept of strings and hip hop.”

Having sold out in the hours proceeding the show, Air Jordan's, pencil skirts, leather pants, and tailored suits sat united for 60 minutes to see just what on earth Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's Fuse@PSO composer Steve Hackman was thinking when he decided on a mash-up of “Tchaikovsky + Drake.”

“I thought he was crazy,” said Cindy Engler. “But he makes it work. The man is pure genius.”

Just two days earlier, in a tired, underwhelming rehearsal space backstage scattered with black plastic chairs and music stands stamped with the letters PYSO in white spray paint, a digital file of Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony was being pieced out from Hackman's MacBook, sound amplified by two towering Peavey Impulse 200 speakers.

“Let's just feel it and see how it goes,” he began from behind an imposing Steinway & Sons piano. “Here's the high violins…. Cellos here… two… three…”

I've been drinking so much that I'ma call her anyway and say, ‘(Expletive) that (guy) that you love so bad.' And since you picked up I know he's not around…

Soulfully harmonizing at three standing mics were L.A.-based artists India Carney, Malia Civetz, and Mario Jose on a vocal twice as extensive as those on Hackman's previous mash-ups that have included “Brahms + Radiohead” and “Beethoven + Coldplay.” Rehearsals with the trio began in late October for the “Tchaikovsky + Drake” premiere on January 5 in Indianapolis, although the score was reworked considerably to include several Drake “vignettes” for its debut with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

I know you still think about the times we had… I say ‘(Expletive) that (guy) that you think you found… and since you picked up I know he's not around…

“I'm not personally a fan of Drake,” said vocalist Jecorey “1200” Arthur, who ironically, is the one who would be rapping Drake's lyrics during the performance. “But I am a fan of Tchaikovsky. Most people wouldn't guess that being a hip-hop artist. But I love the idea of bringing both together for this.”

In his program notes, Hackman promised that the audience's journey would be an epic one; one that frustrated, challenged, and dared him during its creation. Tchaikovsky + Drake? “Quintessential romantics ripe for juxtaposition?” Prove it.

When they did, it was for a crowd that fit no singular mold, but one that rose in thunderous unison in the aftermath. “The approach is nice and innovative,” said Tom Kolos. “The idea of getting classical music out to the masses is a great idea. Once you're along for the ride, they could sell you anything. You trust the expertise.”