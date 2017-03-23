Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fanfare

Fanfare: Fuse@PSO Tchaikovsky + Drake show draws crowd at Heinz Hall

Kate Benz | Thursday, March 23, 2017, 11:45 a.m.
John Altdorfer
Conductor Steve Hackman during rehearsal for FUSE@PSO: Tchaikovsky + Drake, Heinz Hall, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 22, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Becky Kibler, FUSE@PSO: Tchaikovsky + Drake, Heinz Hall, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 22, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Jecorey '1200' Arthur during rehearsal for FUSE@PSO: Tchaikovsky + Drake, Heinz Hall, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 22, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Cellist Allie Thompson, FUSE@PSO: Tchaikovsky + Drake, Heinz Hall, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 22, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Anthony Thomas, FUSE@PSO: Tchaikovsky + Drake, Heinz Hall, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 22, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Conductor Steve Hackman with Jecorey '1200' Arthur, Malia Civetz, Mario Jose and India Carney during rehearsal for FUSE@PSO: Tchaikovsky + Drake, Heinz Hall, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 22, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Lucy Hill and Ted Andrews, FUSE@PSO: Tchaikovsky + Drake, Heinz Hall, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 22, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Conductor Steve Hackman during rehearsal for FUSE@PSO: Tchaikovsky + Drake, Heinz Hall, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 22, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Ayana Ledford, FUSE@PSO: Tchaikovsky + Drake, Heinz Hall, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 22, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Conductor Steve Hackman and Jecorey '1200' Arthur during rehearsal for FUSE@PSO: Tchaikovsky + Drake, Heinz Hall, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 22, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Wesley Williams, FUSE@PSO: Tchaikovsky + Drake, Heinz Hall, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 22, 2017.
John Altdorfer
FUSE@PSO: Tchaikovsky + Drake, Heinz Hall, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 22, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Overflow fans wait for tickets before FUSE@PSO: Tchaikovsky + Drake, Heinz Hall, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 22, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Evan Fuhrer and Lacey Hall, FUSE@PSO: Tchaikovsky + Drake, Heinz Hall, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 22, 2017.
John Altdorfer
India Carney during rehearsal for FUSE@PSO: Tchaikovsky + Drake, Heinz Hall, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 22, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Tara Bailey, FUSE@PSO: Tchaikovsky + Drake, Heinz Hall, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 22, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Angi Johnson and Gene Ciavarra, FUSE@PSO: Tchaikovsky + Drake, Heinz Hall, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 22, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Cindy and Rich Engler with Karin Legato, FUSE@PSO: Tchaikovsky + Drake, Heinz Hall, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 22, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Jason Mackel, FUSE@PSO: Tchaikovsky + Drake, Heinz Hall, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 22, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Jessica Tiberi and Syma Hajian, FUSE@PSO: Tchaikovsky + Drake, Heinz Hall, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 22, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Cindy Wregget, Linda Phillipse, Suzanne Nagel and Leslie Phillipse, FUSE@PSO: Tchaikovsky + Drake, Heinz Hall, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 22, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Gene Ciavarra, Angi Johnson and Rich Engler, FUSE@PSO: Tchaikovsky + Drake, Heinz Hall, Downtown Pittsburgh. March 22, 2017.

Updated 25 minutes ago

None of the 2,661 seats taken at Heinz Hall on the evening of March 22 could have known it. How the notes from a symphony composed in 1888 would dance like moonbeams over the unapologetic, expletive-laced lyrics from 15 songs written by a 21st century rapper.

“I like to go in with an open mind,” said Vance Ballard. “I never thought of the concept of strings and hip hop.”

Having sold out in the hours proceeding the show, Air Jordan's, pencil skirts, leather pants, and tailored suits sat united for 60 minutes to see just what on earth Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's Fuse@PSO composer Steve Hackman was thinking when he decided on a mash-up of “Tchaikovsky + Drake.”

“I thought he was crazy,” said Cindy Engler. “But he makes it work. The man is pure genius.”

Just two days earlier, in a tired, underwhelming rehearsal space backstage scattered with black plastic chairs and music stands stamped with the letters PYSO in white spray paint, a digital file of Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony was being pieced out from Hackman's MacBook, sound amplified by two towering Peavey Impulse 200 speakers.

“Let's just feel it and see how it goes,” he began from behind an imposing Steinway & Sons piano. “Here's the high violins…. Cellos here… two… three…”

I've been drinking so much that I'ma call her anyway and say, ‘(Expletive) that (guy) that you love so bad.' And since you picked up I know he's not around…

Soulfully harmonizing at three standing mics were L.A.-based artists India Carney, Malia Civetz, and Mario Jose on a vocal twice as extensive as those on Hackman's previous mash-ups that have included “Brahms + Radiohead” and “Beethoven + Coldplay.” Rehearsals with the trio began in late October for the “Tchaikovsky + Drake” premiere on January 5 in Indianapolis, although the score was reworked considerably to include several Drake “vignettes” for its debut with the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

I know you still think about the times we had… I say ‘(Expletive) that (guy) that you think you found… and since you picked up I know he's not around…

“I'm not personally a fan of Drake,” said vocalist Jecorey “1200” Arthur, who ironically, is the one who would be rapping Drake's lyrics during the performance. “But I am a fan of Tchaikovsky. Most people wouldn't guess that being a hip-hop artist. But I love the idea of bringing both together for this.”

In his program notes, Hackman promised that the audience's journey would be an epic one; one that frustrated, challenged, and dared him during its creation. Tchaikovsky + Drake? “Quintessential romantics ripe for juxtaposition?” Prove it.

When they did, it was for a crowd that fit no singular mold, but one that rose in thunderous unison in the aftermath. “The approach is nice and innovative,” said Tom Kolos. “The idea of getting classical music out to the masses is a great idea. Once you're along for the ride, they could sell you anything. You trust the expertise.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.