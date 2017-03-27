Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fanfare

Fanfare: UPMC Children's Ball - Dino Bash

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 27, 2017, 11:24 a.m.
John Altdorfer
Miss Pennsylvania USA Cassandra Angst, UPMC Children’s Ball - Dino Bash, Heinz Field, UPMC Club, North Shore. March 25, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Eden Greene, Brynn Miller and Sedona Greene with the Cheryl Capezzuti Puppets, UPMC Children’s Ball - Dino Bash, Heinz Field, UPMC Club, North Shore. March 25, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Delila Genzler, UPMC Children’s Ball - Dino Bash, Heinz Field, UPMC Club, North Shore. March 25, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Brock Patten, UPMC Children’s Ball - Dino Bash, Heinz Field, UPMC Club, North Shore. March 25, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Messiah, Armahni and Anton Jackson, UPMC Children’s Ball - Dino Bash, Heinz Field, UPMC Club, North Shore. March 25, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Brandi and Cookie Kennedy, UPMC Children’s Ball - Dino Bash, Heinz Field, UPMC Club, North Shore. March 25, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Bettis, Gretchen and Harris Bierbaum, UPMC Children’s Ball - Dino Bash, Heinz Field, UPMC Club, North Shore. March 25, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Cheryl Capezzuti puppets greeted guests to the UPMC Children’s Ball - Dino Bash, Heinz Field, UPMC Club, North Shore. March 25, 2017.

Updated 12 minutes ago

The UPMC Children's Ball - Dino Bash was held at Heinz Field on the North Shore on Saturday, March 25, 2017.

The 21st annual ball benefits the Matilda H. Theiss Child Development Center

