Fanfare: Kathy Griffin mingles before show at Benedum

Just how likely was it that comedian Kathy Griffin would succeed in keeping her track record alive in Pittsburgh? The one in which she strives to get at least one person to walk out during every show?

“No way,” said Jason Kollar. “At least not a gay man. What could she possibly say that would offend us?”

“He was threatening to earlier today!” added Dr. Mike Madden of his husband, Ron Senerius.

“Facetiously, facetiously,” Senerius replied.

Prior to swinging into the Benedum on March 26 to indulge in her “Celebrity Run Ins Tour,” the Delta Foundation (also the show's presenting sponsor) welcomed some of their bold names to Social House for a cocktail hour that drew the likes of Bob Sendall, Bob Davis and John Klein, Marty Healey, Dr. Stacey Lane, board president Gary Van Horn, Don MacCloud and Ed Grubach, Mac McKay and Lance Davis, Kelli Burns and Nikki Jubera, Nate Mellot, Jamie Bryce, Greg Gosbee, Abby Elsess, and Kaitlin Kotzbauer.

About an hour before show time, 32 VIPs were corralled into a holding area in the lobby, where they were led backstage two by two for a meet and greet with the woman responsible for a few noticeable swoons as the line progressed.

Although operating under a selfie embargo, Griffin was nonetheless a graciously warm host, whose rapid-fire synopsis of the show she tailored specifically for Pittsburgh — Pat Toomey and Bob Casey were amongst her targets and she was doubling down on President Trump — was punctuated with at least one moment of poignant reflection.

“It's all for the grist mill at this point,” she said. “It's a great time to be a comedian but a tough time to be a citizen.”