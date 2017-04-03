Fanfare: Adults take over Children's Museum for 'Never Grow Up' soiree

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The cocktails made sense. The pulsating music, dimmed lights, the head turners and occasional glimpse of a wickedly high heel.

This was, after all, a Saturday night.

But the venue? The Children's Museum?

“It's the millennials answer to the gala,” said associate director of development Julie Segner. “This is what the millennials do.”

In the hours leading up to the museum's “Never Grow Up” weekender, rumor had it that another sell-out was expected for the annual event that lures the 21 and over crowd down to the North Side for a chance to play. Literally.

“We're getting mentally prepared for the duck hunt,” said Jeff Clechini with his friend Jason Shoat they watched a game of “Hungry Hungry Humans” unfold on the floor, a nod to the classic Hasbro game. Although in this version, it was people, rather than hippos, who were face down in a scramble to collect as many plastic balls as possible.

With similar scenes unfolding across the entire first floor—the live action video games and life sized Jenga proved popular—the event captured the Children's Museum Ambassador's mission of encouraging an evening where you could “play like a child… party like an adult.”

After all, what better excuse than to leave the kids at home so you can take over their museum for a night?

“We don't have kids!” laughed Andrea Shoat.

Spied: Cindi Lash and Chuck Finder, Celina Pompeani, Renee Pacella, Adam Stokes, Jana Randall, Lorenza Rulli, Josh Keller, headlining DJ and Grammy nominated producer Steve James with his girlfriend, Mackenzie Lavely, J Rod and Pandemic, John and Cathy Tran, Libby Doss and Marc DeMarco.