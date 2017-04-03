Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fanfare

Fanfare: Ward Home fundraiser

Tribune-Review | Monday, April 3, 2017, 12:54 p.m.
John Altdorfer
Honorees Robert and Janine Fragasso, Picture This! Ward Home, August Wilson Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 1, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Neil Parham, Picture This! Ward Home, August Wilson Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 1, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Manuel Lugo and Patti Buck-Torrey, Picture This! Ward Home, August Wilson Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 1, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Emcee Andrew Stockey, Picture This! Ward Home, August Wilson Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 1, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Marcia Carter, Picture This! Ward Home, August Wilson Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 1, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Ward Home executive director Bill Wolfe , Picture This! Ward Home, August Wilson Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 1, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Mke Pontzloff, Picture This! Ward Home, August Wilson Center, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 1, 2017.

Honorary event chairs Bob and Janine Fragasso hosted the 6th annual fundraiser Picture This! for Ward Home and their mission of teaching skills for living while encouraging hope for life.

The event was held at the August Wilson Center in Downtown Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 1, 2017.

