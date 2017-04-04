Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fanfare

Fanfare: Penguins' Morehouse, KDKA's Pompeani among honorees at Art Rooney Award Dinner

Kate Benz | Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 10:03 a.m.
John Altdorfer
Artist Denny Stocke paints a portrait of Sidney Crosby, Art Rooney Awards Dinner and Auction - Catholic Youth Association, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Honorees David Morehouse, Bob Pompeani and Sister Janice Vanderneck, Art Rooney Awards Dinner and Auction - Catholic Youth Association, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Former Pitt running back James Conner and Sy Holzer, Art Rooney Awards Dinner and Auction - Catholic Youth Association, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Alyssa Gerlick, Art Rooney Awards Dinner and Auction - Catholic Youth Association, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Alyssa Horvath with Dominic Massimiani, Art Rooney Awards Dinner and Auction - Catholic Youth Association, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Sisters Chelsea and Celina Pompeani, Art Rooney Awards Dinner and Auction - Catholic Youth Association, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
The Morehouse family, (front) Mackenzie, Hayden, Kennedy, (back)Vanessa, David and Jackson, Art Rooney Awards Dinner and Auction - Catholic Youth Association, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Photographers line up to shoot honorees David Morehouse, Bob Pompeani, Sister Janice Vanderneck and James Conner, Art Rooney Awards Dinner and Auction - Catholic Youth Association, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Jacob Sam, Art Rooney Awards Dinner and Auction - Catholic Youth Association, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Fred Griffin and Neil Parham, Art Rooney Awards Dinner and Auction - Catholic Youth Association, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
CEO Mary Ann Heneroty and auxilliary Bishop William Waltersheid, Art Rooney Awards Dinner and Auction - Catholic Youth Association, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Penny Semaia and Kristian McCloud, Art Rooney Awards Dinner and Auction - Catholic Youth Association, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Michael Bartley and Pitt track star Brylan Slay, Art Rooney Awards Dinner and Auction - Catholic Youth Association, Westin Convention Center Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 3, 2017.

“The Art Rooney award goes to someone who makes a major impact on this city,” said emcee Michael Bartley during the 44th annual Art Rooney Award Dinner & Auction. “David Morehouse is Pittsburgh.”

More than 500 guests arrived at the Westin on April 3 to laud the Pittsburgh Penguins CEO and President (and Beechview native), who arrived with his wife, Vanessa and their children Mackenzie, Hayden, Kennedy and Jackson.

“I'm humbled and honored to even be mentioned in the same sentence as Art Rooney,” said Morehouse.

Prior to the main event, he and fellow honorees were secluded backstage for photo ops with bold names, where the accolades came without much prompting.

“There's nobody like Bob Pompeani,” said dinner chair and PNC Executive Vice President Sy Holzer of the 2017 Bill Burns Awardee. “He represents the best in journalism and broadcasting. He's one of the great people and ambassadors of Pittsburgh.”

Hosted by the Catholic Youth Association, all honorees were chosen specifically for an exemplary dedication to community service.

“He's a great representative of the athletic department,” said University of Pittsburgh Athletic Director Heather Lyke of Pitt running back James Conner. “He's a first-class kid.”

Also receiving awards were Karen Miyares (Volunteer of the Year) and Sister Janice Vanderneck (John E. McGrady Award). Attending were Catholic Youth Association CEO Mary Ann Heneroty, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Bishop William Watersheid.

