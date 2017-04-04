Fanfare: Penguins' Morehouse, KDKA's Pompeani among honorees at Art Rooney Award Dinner

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“The Art Rooney award goes to someone who makes a major impact on this city,” said emcee Michael Bartley during the 44th annual Art Rooney Award Dinner & Auction. “David Morehouse is Pittsburgh.”

More than 500 guests arrived at the Westin on April 3 to laud the Pittsburgh Penguins CEO and President (and Beechview native), who arrived with his wife, Vanessa and their children Mackenzie, Hayden, Kennedy and Jackson.

“I'm humbled and honored to even be mentioned in the same sentence as Art Rooney,” said Morehouse.

Prior to the main event, he and fellow honorees were secluded backstage for photo ops with bold names, where the accolades came without much prompting.

“There's nobody like Bob Pompeani,” said dinner chair and PNC Executive Vice President Sy Holzer of the 2017 Bill Burns Awardee. “He represents the best in journalism and broadcasting. He's one of the great people and ambassadors of Pittsburgh.”

Hosted by the Catholic Youth Association, all honorees were chosen specifically for an exemplary dedication to community service.

“He's a great representative of the athletic department,” said University of Pittsburgh Athletic Director Heather Lyke of Pitt running back James Conner. “He's a first-class kid.”

Also receiving awards were Karen Miyares (Volunteer of the Year) and Sister Janice Vanderneck (John E. McGrady Award). Attending were Catholic Youth Association CEO Mary Ann Heneroty, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, Bishop William Watersheid.