Fanfare: Carnegie Library welcomes sold-out crowd for After Hours soiree
Updated 2 hours ago
Give young professionals a “Cocktails and Kryptonite” theme and watch to see how many use the suit and tie they wore to the office to answer the question, “Who are you dressed up as?”
“Can't you tell?” asked James Hayes. “Clark Kent!”
Maintaining their tradition of posting a “sold out” sign on the door, The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh maxed out at 450 guests for their After Hours at the Library soiree on April 7 that drew a few bolder costumes including the Wonder Woman bustier Hannah Eko was sporting.
Elsewhere, street clothes reigned supreme.
“We didn't get the memo until two days ago,” said Josie Urbanski. “I would have come as Wonder Woman… no! Cat Woman.”
Why Cat Woman?
“I love cats,” she replied.
Never a group to shy away from irony, live performances from Wolves in Sheep's Clothing and Moonspeaker were taking place in the Quiet Reading Room while the cocktails flowed on both the first and second floors and a silent auction featuring two vintage card catalogues piqued interests and dollar signs relatively early on.
Proceeds benefited the library's day-to-day operations as well as its mission to engage the community in literacy and learning.
Spied: Carl and Kathleen Brunig, Brenda Hayes, Catie Kirsch, Matt Phillips, Becky Cibulka, Katherine Ramicone, Mitchell Aulds-Stier, Julia Ng, Josh Curtis.