Fanfare

Y108 FM holds Wine & Boots Bash to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Kate Benz | Friday, April 14, 2017, 11:39 a.m.

Counrty music artist Michael Ray entertained during the Wine & Boots Bash, Twentieth Century Club, Oakland. April 13, 2017.

Lisa and Ciara Sauro, Wine & Boots Bash, Twentieth Century Club, Oakland. April 13, 2017.

Greg McCullough, Wine & Boots Bash, Twentieth Century Club, Oakland. April 13, 2017.

Courtney Boyd and Charity Jordan, Wine & Boots Bash, Twentieth Century Club, Oakland. April 13, 2017.

Tiffany Thomas, Amanda Moheim and Jessica Romaniw, Wine & Boots Bash, Twentieth Century Club, Oakland. April 13, 2017.

Zach and Ben Hoffman, Wine & Boots Bash, Twentieth Century Club, Oakland. April 13, 2017.

Emmerelle Trazskoma, Wine & Boots Bash, Twentieth Century Club, Oakland. April 13, 2017.

Wine & Boots Bash, Twentieth Century Club, Oakland. April 13, 2017.

Nicole Hoffman, Kelsey Spec and Brittany Schultz, Wine & Boots Bash, Twentieth Century Club, Oakland. April 13, 2017.

Brianna Farringer and Ryan Barancho, Wine & Boots Bash, Twentieth Century Club, Oakland. April 13, 2017.

The Stickers lead singer Joe Wodarek waves Old Glory during the Wine & Boots Bash, Twentieth Century Club, Oakland. April 13, 2017.

The crowd cheers for The Stickers during the Wine & Boots Bash, Twentieth Century Club, Oakland. April 13, 2017.

John Wodarek of the Stickers, Wine & Boots Bash, Twentieth Century Club, Oakland. April 13, 2017.

Michael Young, Michael Ray and Gary Bowser, Sr., Wine & Boots Bash, Twentieth Century Club, Oakland. April 13, 2017.

What brought a fringed cowboy boot-wearing gal out for the Y108 Wine & Boots bash?

The promise of a glass half full evening?

Country music darling Michael Ray?

“St. Jude,” said Kelsey Spec. “I mean, we love Michael Ray, too, but I love anything for the kids.”

A pioneering facility that treats close to 8,000 patients that never receive a bill for treatment, travel, or food thanks to funding that relies primarily on a stream of public donations, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital served as the primary beneficiary for the April 13 event at the Twentieth Century Club, one that even the headliner didn't mind taking a backseat to.

“When you see everything they're doing, it changes you,” said the 28-year old Ray, who has been sitting pretty on the country albums charts following his 2015 debut on the Warner Music Nashville label. “It holds a special place in our hearts.”

With a pit stop in Pittsburgh that came on the heels of a manic schedule that recently took him halfway around the globe to Australia, the tour bus was kept running while The Andy Davis Band and the Stickers—both with southwestern Pennsylvania roots—warmed up the stage for an anticipated crowd of 350.

On the list were Barbara and Gary Bowser, Sr., Lisa and Gary Bowser, Jr., Michael Young, Mark Anderson, Caitlin O'Brien-Rice, Ryan Reczek, Rachel Abendroth, Brianna Farringer and Ryan Barancho, Amanda Monheim, Jessica Romanin, Tiffany Thomas, Denae Barnett and Justin Kopcak, Ryan Reczek and Rachel Abendroth, Zach Hoffman, Ben Hoffman, Brianne Schultz, Nicole Hoffman.

Y108 has been partnering with St. Jude's for more than two decades with events that include its annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radio Broadcast which to date has raised more than $3.4 million.

