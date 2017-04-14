Y108 FM holds Wine & Boots Bash to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What brought a fringed cowboy boot-wearing gal out for the Y108 Wine & Boots bash?

The promise of a glass half full evening?

Country music darling Michael Ray?

“St. Jude,” said Kelsey Spec. “I mean, we love Michael Ray, too, but I love anything for the kids.”

A pioneering facility that treats close to 8,000 patients that never receive a bill for treatment, travel, or food thanks to funding that relies primarily on a stream of public donations, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital served as the primary beneficiary for the April 13 event at the Twentieth Century Club, one that even the headliner didn't mind taking a backseat to.

“When you see everything they're doing, it changes you,” said the 28-year old Ray, who has been sitting pretty on the country albums charts following his 2015 debut on the Warner Music Nashville label. “It holds a special place in our hearts.”

With a pit stop in Pittsburgh that came on the heels of a manic schedule that recently took him halfway around the globe to Australia, the tour bus was kept running while The Andy Davis Band and the Stickers—both with southwestern Pennsylvania roots—warmed up the stage for an anticipated crowd of 350.

Y108 has been partnering with St. Jude's for more than two decades with events that include its annual Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radio Broadcast which to date has raised more than $3.4 million.