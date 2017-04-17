Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fanfare

Fanfare: City Theatre welcomes full house for opening night of 'Wild With Happy'

Kate Benz | Monday, April 17, 2017, 8:03 a.m.
John Altdorfer
Joanna Obuzon, Opening Night of “Wild With Happy,” City Theatre, Southside. April 14, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Director Reg Douglas, Opening Night of “Wild With Happy,” City Theatre, Southside. April 14, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Tacy Byham and Reshma Paranjpe, Opening Night of “Wild With Happy,” City Theatre, Southside. April 14, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Francis Soane, Opening Night of “Wild With Happy,” City Theatre, Southside. April 14, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Matt Galando, Opening Night of “Wild With Happy,” City Theatre, Southside. April 14, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Jonas Cheney and Pam Golden, Opening Night of “Wild With Happy,” City Theatre, Southside. April 14, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Denise Johnson and Norman Brown, Opening Night of “Wild With Happy,” City Theatre, Southside. April 14, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Theresa Ford and Dr. Valerie Lawrence with John Ford and Ron Lawrence, Opening Night of “Wild With Happy,” City Theatre, Southside. April 14, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Joe and Laura Palmieri, Opening Night of “Wild With Happy,” City Theatre, Southside. April 14, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Lucille Douglas with her son and director Reg Douglas, Opening Night of “Wild With Happy,” City Theatre, Southside. April 14, 2017.

Updated 21 minutes ago

It was promised that there would be dancing in the seats—of which only one remained ahead of opening night for City Theatre's latest comedy, “Wild With Happy,” on April 14.

Which probably wouldn't have sounded too strange… had the show not been inspired by conversations about death. But flipping convention on its head was kind of the point.

“We like to say the play is overflowing with love and laughter,” said director Reginald Douglas. “In this world, we need 90 minutes of fun.”

It's exactly what the full house got for the Pittsburgh debut of the Off-Broadway hit by Colman Domingo. For those 90 minutes, there was no stopping the release of audible delight as actors Monteze Freeland, Corey Jones, Jason Shavers and C. Kelly Wright pulled the room in for an unapologetic poke at the grieving process.

“It's a hot item,” said artistic director Tracy Brigden. “It's everything a play should be. It's hilarious. It's moving. It's up to the minute. It's fierce.”

And while it seemed a fat chance that the idea of carting mother's ashes to Disney World could strike a chord, it wasn't too farfetched for some.

“I did take my great aunt's ashes to prom by mistake,” said managing director James McNeel. “Not as a date, to clarify. They were in the trunk of her sister's car that I borrowed.”

Spied: Tacy Byham, Reshma Paranjpe, Ken and Pam McCrory, Denise Johnson and Norman Brown, Matt Galando, Joe and Laura Palmieri, general manager Natalie Hatcher, stage manager Joanna Obuzor, Theresa and John Ford, Dr. Valerie and Ron Lawrence.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.