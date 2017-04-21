Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fanfare

Pittsburgh Earth Day 2017 kicks off with fashion show utilizing recyclable materials

Kate Benz | Friday, April 21, 2017, 9:15 a.m.
John Altdorfer
Valerie Herrero, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Chandra Blunt of the Staycee Pearl Dance Project , Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Evita Scoccia, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Lauren Borowksi applies body paint on Daniel Peng, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Cindy Engler, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Donna Isoldi, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Krista Hurley, Christina Kalberer, Emily Burkhart, Danielle Kicielinski and Savanna Ventura, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Anastasia Crankovic, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Ruby Dawn, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Jason Forck, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Molly King, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Valerie Herrero applies lip gloss, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Brian Siewiorek, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
John Vella, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Lui Giglio, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
,Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Ronnell Kitt , Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Dr. Patricia Sheahan and Jay Barlow, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Christiana Santavilla and Dash Taylor, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Delana Flowers, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Lina Chen and James Robinson, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Emilio Cornacchione and Ronda Zegarelli, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Luke Ravenstahl and Lindsey Neyland, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Ned Bartley and Lynne Figgins, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Rich Engler and Lucas Piatt, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Dr. Larry Leahy, CT Steele and John Carson, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
LaTrea Rembert of the Staycee Pearl Dance Project , Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Rachel Wiles, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Staycee Pearl Dance Project dancers rest backstage, Ecolution Fashion Show - Pittsburgh Earth Day, Fairmont Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 20, 2017.

“The models are from the Docherty Agency,” said Ecolution Fashion Show curator Richard Parsakian while backstage at the Fairmont. “Seventeen females. Two males… they're the eye candy.”

Both baring it all but for the body paint that took over an hour to apply, it was surely the artistic homage to earth and planet that had tongues wagging.

“Preserving the wonders of the universe,” Parsakian mused.

With an extra row of seating brought in to accommodate the overflow for the kickoff to the weekend-long, Pittsburgh Earth Day 2017 celebration that began April 20, it was up to area designers to deliver on the eco-friendly couture they were given less than two months to create.

Tasked with utilizing sustainable, recyclable, and organic materials like soda can tabs, window screening, blue prints, copper wire, cassette tape, floppy discs, and coffee bags, the models were further transformed by the creative prowess of 14 hair and makeup artists from Izzazu Salon.

“There's always a game time decision to throw glitter on everything,” said stage producer Brittany Spinelli.

Anticipation running high, baited breath remained just that while a lengthy string of video clips served to convey the message that art is political and fashion is political. While a few seats emptied in attempt to seize the opportunity to freshen their drinks, by the time the show began, all eyes were glued.

Spied: Emcees Brian Siewiorek of WYEP and Michele Michaels of WDVE, Dr. Larry Leahy, Ned Bartley, Ronda Zegarelli, Lynne Figgins, Rebecca Whitlinger, Emilio Cornacchione, Rich and Cindy Engler, Gina Pferdehirt, Lucas and Renee Piatt (guests were able to peruse jewelry pieces from her namesake collection during cocktail hour), Deb Docherty, Patricia Rodella, Ernest Baugh. Designers Karen Page and Thomas Higgs, Faith-n-Khaos, Bradford Mumpower, Terry Boyd, Michael Anthony, David Pohl, Carol Luckner, Brandon Darreff, Lessa Kassler, Beth Shari, Keith Kelly, Lana Neumeyer, RubyDawn Designs, Katy DeMent, Kat Belskey, Alana Yoffee, Becki Liu, and Domitille Angoulvant. Judges included Tereneh Mosley, Mary Lou Arscott, Natalie Bencivenga.

DJ Soy Sos provided the soundtrack.

