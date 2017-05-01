Fanfare: Carnegie Museum of Art dares guests to wear work of art for Haute Wired Gala

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the Carnegie Museum of Art invited 200 bold names to bid farewell to the “Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion” exhibit on April 28, the invitation came wrapped in a dare:

Wear YOUR work of art.

“I think these are eight inches total,” said Mary McKinney, arriving in a pair of heel-less platform pumps from Giuseppe Zanotti.

“Because I am so secure in my masculinity, it doesn't bother,” laughed her plus-one, Mark Flaherty.

What could top that?

“She's even wearing an Iris dress,” added Helene Finegold. “Just show all of us up!”

The exhibit, handcrafted couture doused with mind-boggling technological feats, had been responsible for the collective swoon emanating from the fashion sect since it debuted in early February.

“It's kind of a dystopian sci-fi vibe,” said curator of design Rachel Delphia.

Early on, rumor had emcee Brian Siewiorek of WYEP FM taking the win on behalf of the gents thanks to a gold lame blazer.

“It's Richard Parsakian's. It's on loan from the collection,” he said, swearing he'd be returning it to its rightful owner.

While models floated around wearing inspired creations from the minds of Pittsburgh designers Atticus Adams and Memphis George, a slow migration into the exhibit itself ended up resulting in a lengthy stay.

“They took a big risk,” said Michele Fabrizi. “To me, fashion is creative and it is also art. It affects our culture just like art does by evoking a reaction.”

Tank and the Bangas, a New Orleans-based funk and soul band, provided the entertainment.