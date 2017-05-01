Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fanfare

Fanfare: Carnegie Museum of Art dares guests to wear work of art for Haute Wired Gala

Kate Benz | Monday, May 1, 2017, 9:49 a.m.
Curator Rachel Delphia, Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion Gala, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. April 28, 2017.
Bill and Vivian Benter, Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion Gala, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. April 28, 2017.
Michael Jones and Brian Wongchaowart, Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion Gala, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. April 28, 2017.
Tank and the Bangas performed during the Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion Gala, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. April 28, 2017.
Alexandra Good, Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion Gala, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. April 28, 2017.
Lou Cestello, Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion Gala, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. April 28, 2017.
Lin Yeo, Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion Gala, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. April 28, 2017.
Bernie Kobosky, Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion Gala, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. April 28, 2017.
Brad Stephenson, Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion Gala, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. April 28, 2017.
Mary McKinney and Mark Flaherty, Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion Gala, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. April 28, 2017.
Leslie Fleisher, Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion Gala, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. April 28, 2017.
Michael and Lara Bentz, Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion Gala, Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland. April 28, 2017.
When the Carnegie Museum of Art invited 200 bold names to bid farewell to the “Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion” exhibit on April 28, the invitation came wrapped in a dare:

Wear YOUR work of art.

“I think these are eight inches total,” said Mary McKinney, arriving in a pair of heel-less platform pumps from Giuseppe Zanotti.

“Because I am so secure in my masculinity, it doesn't bother,” laughed her plus-one, Mark Flaherty.

What could top that?

“She's even wearing an Iris dress,” added Helene Finegold. “Just show all of us up!”

The exhibit, handcrafted couture doused with mind-boggling technological feats, had been responsible for the collective swoon emanating from the fashion sect since it debuted in early February.

“It's kind of a dystopian sci-fi vibe,” said curator of design Rachel Delphia.

Early on, rumor had emcee Brian Siewiorek of WYEP FM taking the win on behalf of the gents thanks to a gold lame blazer.

“It's Richard Parsakian's. It's on loan from the collection,” he said, swearing he'd be returning it to its rightful owner.

While models floated around wearing inspired creations from the minds of Pittsburgh designers Atticus Adams and Memphis George, a slow migration into the exhibit itself ended up resulting in a lengthy stay.

“They took a big risk,” said Michele Fabrizi. “To me, fashion is creative and it is also art. It affects our culture just like art does by evoking a reaction.”

On the list were gala chair Gail and Tom Murphy, Vivian and Bill Benter, Doug and Betsy Branson, Diana Reid and Marc Chazaud, David and Quirine Okonkwo, Debbie Demchak, Ramsey Lyons, Sloan Overstrom, Brian Wongchaowart, Ann Bridges, Greg and Margot Curran, Carnegie Women's Committee president Mary Margaret Stamy and her husband, Lloyd, Ina Gumberg, Steve Webster, Peggy McKnight, Dr. Lisa Cibik and Bernie Kobosky, Ali Good, Barbara MacQuown Tucker, Rebecca Cost Snyder. Also, Carnegie Museums president Jo Ellen Parker, CMOA director Lynn Zelevansky, CMNH director Eric Dorfman.

Tank and the Bangas, a New Orleans-based funk and soul band, provided the entertainment.

