Fanfare

Fanfare: Women of Distinction - Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 1, 2017, 9:54 a.m.
John Altdorfer
Honorees Dr. Vonda Wright, Anne Lewis and Vicki McKenna, Women of Distinction - Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America, Fairmont Pittsburgh, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Event co-chairs Jami Hamilton and Jodi Amos, Women of Distinction - Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America, Fairmont Pittsburgh, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Judy Linaburg, Women of Distinction - Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America, Fairmont Pittsburgh, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Sharon Londino and Michelle Eritz, Women of Distinction - Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America, Fairmont Pittsburgh, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
University of Pittsburgh athletic director Heather Lyke and Kinsey Casey, Women of Distinction - Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America, Fairmont Pittsburgh, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Jim and Leah Maretsky, Women of Distinction - Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America, Fairmont Pittsburgh, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Harris and Alex Heit, Women of Distinction - Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America, Fairmont Pittsburgh, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 28, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Steve Pavsner and Judy Horgan, Women of Distinction - Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America, Fairmont Pittsburgh, Downtown Pittsburgh. April 28, 2017.

The 9th annual luncheon of the Women of Distinction - Crohn's & Colitis Foundation of America honored Anne Lewis, Vicki McKenna and Dr. Vonda Wright for making a difference in the business and philanthropic community. The event was held at the Fairmont Pittsburgh, Downtown, on Friday, April 28, 2017.

