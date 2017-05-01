Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fanfare

Fanfare: Rock and Roll Legends Awards

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 1, 2017, 10:03 a.m.
John Altdorfer
Rich and Cindy Engler, Rock and Roll Legends Awards, Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale. April 27, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Donnie Iris, Rock and Roll Legends Awards, Jergel's Rhythm Grille. Warrendale. April 27, 2017.
Fans cheered an all star Pittsburgh band during the Rock and Roll Legends Awards, Jergel's Rhythm Grille. Warrendale. April 27, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Rick Witkowski, Donnie Iris and Joe Grushecky, Rock and Roll Legends Awards, Jergel's Rhythm Grille. Warrendale. April 27, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Steve Hansen, Rebecca Whitlinger and Ed Travasari, Rock and Roll Legends Awards, Jergel's Rhythm Grille. Warrendale. April 27, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Jimmie Ross of the Jaggerz watches a video tribute to Chuck Brinkman during the Rock and Roll Legends Awards, Jergel's Rhythm Grille. Warrendale. April 27, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Joe Gruscheky, Rock and Roll Legends Awards, Jergel's Rhythm Grille. Warrendale. April 27, 2017.
Rich Engler on the drums during the Rock and Roll Legends Awards, Jergel's Rhythm Grille. Warrendale. April 27, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Members of the all star jam band signed a guitar for auction during the Rock and Roll Legends Awards, Jergel's Rhythm Grille. Warrendale. April 27, 2017.
John Altdorfer
A fan requests Mony, Mony during the Rock and Roll Legends Awards, Jergel's Rhythm Grille. Warrendale. April 27, 2017.

The Rock and Roll Legends Awards honored talented individuals and organizations that have contributed to the rich history of rock and roll music in the Greater Pittsburgh area. Proceeds benefit the Cancer Caring Center. The event was held at Jergel's Rhythm Grille, Warrendale, on Thursday, April 27, 2017.

