Fanfare: Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy hosts Spring Hat Luncheon

Rain. Wind. Temperatures that tapped out at 44 degrees. Not exactly the kind of day that can entice people to step outside. But on May 6, not even a trifecta of brutal elements could stop an anticipated crowd of 600 from attending the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy's annual Spring Hat Luncheon.

“We sweat a little bit on this one,” said development manager Kathleen Gaines. “We can handle almost anything but mud is an issue. But the fact that people showed up on a day like this shows how much they love and care what we do. Why else would they come out in forty-degrees?”

With the uncooperative weather ensuring that Schenley Park would remain a mud bog even under the white tents, popular conversation hinged on how many wardrobe edits had to be made at the eleventh hour.

“We have our rainboots under our chairs,” said co-chair Emily Mack Jamison.

While the Duquesne Club ensured that glasses of mimosas and champagne were kept half full to keep spirits high, it was a house divided when it came to who was going to stay bundled and who would brave fashion over function.

“I should probably take off my coat so I don't look like I'm trying to solve a mystery,” said Mollie Hanna Lang.

The luncheon raised over $530K. It was also president and PPC founder Meg Cheever's swan song as she prepares to retire in March 2018.

Spied: co-chairs Ramsey Lyons, Charlene Petrelli, Kiya Tomlin and Christy Wiegand; Mary McKinney and Mark Flaherty, Gabriela Porges, VP Richard Reed, Diana Reid, Catherine Loevner, Dianna Loevner, Tim McVay and David Bush, Michelle Dialoiso, Jennifer Braham, Councilman Corey O'Connor, Councilman Dan Gilman, Jackie Dixon, Roseanne Wholey, Annie Engel, Debbie Dick and Art Stroyd, Barbara Luderowski and Michael Olijnyk, Sam Badger, Kathe Patrinos, Lara Bentz, Ellen Roth, Dan DelBianco, Gigi Saladna, Peggy McKnight, Lana Neumeyer, Steve Hough and Nachum Golan, Ranny and Jay Ferguson. Centerpieces by Allison McGeary Florist.