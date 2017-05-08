Fanfare: Pittsburgh Public Theatre hosts Gods & Goddesses Gala

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What does one make of eight gladiators flanking a sweeping staircase that leads to a ballroom shimmering in 24 karat gold?

“It's totally Ted,” said Tim McVay with his husband, David Bush. “Don't you think?”

Keeping up his tradition of turning an ordinary evening into an epic event, Pittsburgh Public Theater producing artistic director Ted Pappas didn't just welcome 400-plus guests to the Wyndham Grand, he immersed them into another world in which the champagne flowed and nothing else mattered.

“I've always thought of the supporters of the Public Theater as gods and goddesses,” he said. “I worship them.”

Early on, a leisurely cocktail hour allowed plenty of time for mixing and mingling with the likes of co-chairs Bill and Vivian Benter and Deb Rice-Johnson and Blair Johnson while music by Ishtar filled the air.

Meanwhile, relieved of their duties on the stairwell, the gladiators moved in to hold court in front of the ballroom doors until the trumpets officially sounded.

Once inside, the Nick Dialoiso Orchestra was warming things up, with a dance floor that went from zero to full tilt in just under two minutes.

“I expected something completely over the top and something completely fabulous,” said Philip Ferland.

On the list: Nadine Bognar, Evan Frazier, Hon. Cynthia and Arthur Baldwin, Joanie and Sam Kamin, Andrew and Michelle Aloe, PPT co-founder Joan Apt, Charlotte and Hank Beukema, Annette Calgaro and Terry Lewis, Judy Linaburg, board president Mike and Cathy Ginsberg, Rep. Dan and Debbie Frankel, Randi Dauler and Donn Neal, Charlene and John Friel, Joe Smith, Richard Rauh, Richard Moriarty, David Cannon, Sara and Larry Walsh.

The event raised $470K.