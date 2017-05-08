Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fanfare

Fanfare: Pittsburgh Public Theatre hosts Gods & Goddesses Gala

Kate Benz | Monday, May 8, 2017, 9:51 a.m.
John Altdorfer
PPT artistic director Ted Pappas, Gods & Goddesses: Pittsburgh Public Theater Gala, Wyndham Grand, Downtown Pittsburgh. May 5, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Neil Parham, Philip Ferland and Eric Hays, Gods & Goddesses: Pittsburgh Public Theater Gala, Wyndham Grand, Downtown Pittsburgh. May 5, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Lyndsay Ferencak, Gods & Goddesses: Pittsburgh Public Theater Gala, Wyndham Grand, Downtown Pittsburgh. May 5, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Event co-chairs Bill and Vivian, Gods & Goddesses: Pittsburgh Public Theater Gala, Wyndham Grand, Downtown Pittsburgh. May 5, 2017.
John Altdorfer
David Bush and Timothy McVay, Gods & Goddesses: Pittsburgh Public Theater Gala, Wyndham Grand, Downtown Pittsburgh. May 5, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Marcella Raquel Gersten, Gods & Goddesses: Pittsburgh Public Theater Gala, Wyndham Grand, Downtown Pittsburgh. May 5, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Paul Gitnik, Gods & Goddesses: Pittsburgh Public Theater Gala, Wyndham Grand, Downtown Pittsburgh. May 5, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Ebony and Dewayne Coker, Gods & Goddesses: Pittsburgh Public Theater Gala, Wyndham Grand, Downtown Pittsburgh. May 5, 2017.
John Altdorfer
April and David Hincy, Gods & Goddesses: Pittsburgh Public Theater Gala, Wyndham Grand, Downtown Pittsburgh. May 5, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Justice Cynthia Baldwin with her husband, Art, Gods & Goddesses: Pittsburgh Public Theater Gala, Wyndham Grand, Downtown Pittsburgh. May 5, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Deb Rice Johnson dances with PPT artistic director Ted Pappas, Gods & Goddesses: Pittsburgh Public Theater Gala, Wyndham Grand, Downtown Pittsburgh. May 5, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Roman gladitor Lawrence Karl dances like an Eygptian during Gods & Goddesses: Pittsburgh Public Theater Gala, Wyndham Grand, Downtown Pittsburgh. May 5, 2017.

Updated 24 minutes ago

What does one make of eight gladiators flanking a sweeping staircase that leads to a ballroom shimmering in 24 karat gold?

“It's totally Ted,” said Tim McVay with his husband, David Bush. “Don't you think?”

Keeping up his tradition of turning an ordinary evening into an epic event, Pittsburgh Public Theater producing artistic director Ted Pappas didn't just welcome 400-plus guests to the Wyndham Grand, he immersed them into another world in which the champagne flowed and nothing else mattered.

“I've always thought of the supporters of the Public Theater as gods and goddesses,” he said. “I worship them.”

Early on, a leisurely cocktail hour allowed plenty of time for mixing and mingling with the likes of co-chairs Bill and Vivian Benter and Deb Rice-Johnson and Blair Johnson while music by Ishtar filled the air.

Meanwhile, relieved of their duties on the stairwell, the gladiators moved in to hold court in front of the ballroom doors until the trumpets officially sounded.

Once inside, the Nick Dialoiso Orchestra was warming things up, with a dance floor that went from zero to full tilt in just under two minutes.

“I expected something completely over the top and something completely fabulous,” said Philip Ferland.

On the list: Nadine Bognar, Evan Frazier, Hon. Cynthia and Arthur Baldwin, Joanie and Sam Kamin, Andrew and Michelle Aloe, PPT co-founder Joan Apt, Charlotte and Hank Beukema, Annette Calgaro and Terry Lewis, Judy Linaburg, board president Mike and Cathy Ginsberg, Rep. Dan and Debbie Frankel, Randi Dauler and Donn Neal, Charlene and John Friel, Joe Smith, Richard Rauh, Richard Moriarty, David Cannon, Sara and Larry Walsh.

The event raised $470K.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.