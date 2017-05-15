Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fanfare

Fanfare: History Makers Award Dinner

Tribune-Review | Monday, May 15, 2017, 10:39 a.m.
John Altdorfer
Honoree and former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis with Trameka, History Makers Award Dinner, Heinz History Center, Westin, Downtown Pittsburgh. May 12, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Honoree David Newell with Nan, History Makers Award Dinner, Heinz History Center, Westin, Downtown Pittsburgh. May 12, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Linda Melada with honoree Dr. Art Levin, History Makers Award Dinner, Heinz History Center, Westin, Downtown Pittsburgh. May 12, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Patricia Knott with honoree Dr. Vivian Davidson Hewitt, Bob Phillips and (back row) Justice Cynthia Baldwin and Art and Eula Johnson, History Makers Award Dinner, Heinz History Center, Westin, Downtown Pittsburgh. May 12, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Nicky Gandhi with honoree Dr. Priya Narasimhan, History Makers Award Dinner, Heinz History Center, Westin, Downtown Pittsburgh. May 12, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Chelsie Wood, History Makers Award Dinner, Heinz History Center, Westin, Downtown Pittsburgh. May 12, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Former Steelers cornerback and judge Dwyane Woodruff, History Makers Award Dinner, Heinz History Center, Westin, Downtown Pittsburgh. May 12, 2017.

The History Makers Award Dinner held by Heinz History Center celebrated its 25th year.

This year's class lauded Jerome Bettis, Dr. Art Levine, David Newell, Priya Narasimhan, and Dr. Vivian Davidson Hewitt. The event was held at the Westin in Downtown Pittsburgh on Friday, May,12,2017.

