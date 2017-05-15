Fanfare: Pittsburgh Opera's Maecenas XXXIII Gala raises $370k

The Pittsburgh Opera definitely hit the high notes at the Maecenas XXXIII Gala.

Held May 13 at the opera's Strip District headquarters, the evening was a who's who of the city's most fashionable individuals and recognized those who have helped define and distinguish our city.

The 350 guests dressed in their black-tie best helped raised $375,000 for the opera's mission. Spotted on stage were event co-chairs -- the mother and daughter duo -- of Dr. Lisa Cibik (with Bernie Kobosky) and Alexandra Good, Esq. (with Lt. Brian Linville), who on this Mother's Day weekend teamed to organize the elegant soiree.

“This is a labor of love, and was definitely a mother-daughter adventure,” Good said. “It's a great event to honor such a spectacular group of individuals.”

In the limelight were five of Pittsburgh's finest who represent civic leadership, healthcare, technology, energy and entertainment. They were recognized during the evening's second course. The event was themed, “We are Pittsburgh Proud” which represented the passion of the honorees such as Dr. Arthur S. Levine, senior vice-chancellor for the health sciences John and Gertrude Petersen Dean University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He was praised for his work in healthcare, because without his tireless commitment to biomedical research and healthcare, Pittsburgh would not hold a nationally acclaimed university and healthcare giants. In his acceptance speech, he gave a shout out to the Opera and said “the arts are essential contributors to society.”

Dr. Andrew W. Moore, dean, school of computer science and robotics institute at Carnegie Mellon University, was recognized in technology because of his commitment to technology, through bringing companies to Pittsburgh and through educating the next generation of giants. He has primed Pittsburgh to be the next major technological city. He said he loves living in a city “where arts, science and technology think about the future.”

David Porges, executive chairman EQT Corporation, was awarded for energy. Known for overseeing EQT's transformation into a major national exploration and production company, he applauded the opera for making the world premiere of “Summer King: The Josh Gibson Story,” the story of baseball legend Josh Gibson, available in Pittsburgh.

“There is such an importance of arts in education –there are kids who lack hope and opportunity – and the arts provide hope and opportunity,” said Porges, who bought 200 tickets for individuals who otherwise would not have been able to experience the production. “'Summer King' is an example of how the arts find ways to make themselves relevant in the lives of children.”

Doris Carson Williams, president and CEO African American Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania and board member Highmark Foundation, was honored for her civic leadership. She is committed to continuously providing access and opportunity to African American business owners and professionals. She said being recognized was truly an honor and thanked the opera for what it did for so many people with ‘Summer Kings.'

Grammy Award winning singer Daya, who grew up in Mt. Lebanon, is known for providing an extraordinary commitment and skill in entertainment. She thanked the opera via a video. Daya wasn't able to attend because of her touring schedule. She said “she is proud to be from a city that appreciates the arts.”

The evening opened with a VIP cocktail party of hors d'oeuvres such as chips with salmon and edible flowers, lamb sliders and mini-pizza slices served in the Opera's garage – but you would never have guessed that because Martin Potoczny of LUXE Creative spent six days transforming the area into what Opera general director Christopher Hahn, called “a magical space,” which included custom lighting and more than 1,000 yards of fabric. Potoczny's attention to detail continued into an Opera studio where dinner was held. Tables lined in silver linens sparkled as guests ate their first course while enjoying a musical performance by opera resident artists Andy Berry, Leah de Gruyl, Eric Ferring, Shannon Jennings, Claudia Rosenthal, Taylor Raven and Brian Vu.

Bob Sendall of All in Good Taste Productions provided a dinner of braised cabernet short rib, roasted breast of poussin, gratin of potatoes, grilled vegetable bundle and roasted beet, followed by a salad of petite local greens, baby kale, butterflied artichoke and roasted tomato. Dessert was a Toffee Taboo ice cream ball.

After everyone had eaten, they were invited to work off those calories to the beats of the Pete Hewlett band which had them dancing until late in the night.

Spotted during the evening were Kathleen and Demetrios Patrinos, Daniel Gorchynsky, Pittsburgh Opera board chair Michele Fabrizi, Melanie and Jim Crockard, Roseanne and Dr. Mark Wholey, Kiya Tomlin, Jean Horne, Rebecca and David Belczyk, Branden Moore, Carmen and Lance Hyde, Stephenie Anderson and John Scialabba, Graciana Rodriguez and Bill Vitale, Dr. Helene Finegold, Natalie and Dr. Bill Hoffman, Janera Solomon and Jeremy Resnick, Melissa and Samantha Sarnicke, Marilyn Egan, and Dr. Vonda Wright and Peter Taglianetti.