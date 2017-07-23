Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fanfare

Night Nation Run draws 8,000 for running music festival

Kate Benz | Sunday, July 23, 2017, 1:21 p.m.
Katie Corey, Shannon Trozzo, Stephanie Trozzo and Laura Walker during Night Nation Run on the North Shore on Saturday, July 22, 2017.  Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review
Night Nation Run on the North Shore on Saturday, July 22, 2017.  Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review
DJ Brooke Evers during Night Nation Run on the North Shore on Saturday, July 22, 2017.  Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review
Night Nation Run on the North Shore on Saturday, July 22, 2017.  Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review
Night Nation Run on the North Shore on Saturday, July 22, 2017.  Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review
Night Nation Run on the North Shore on Saturday, July 22, 2017.  Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review
Night Nation Run on the North Shore on Saturday, July 22, 2017.  Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review
DJ Brooke Evers during Night Nation Run on the North Shore on Saturday, July 22, 2017.  Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review
Melissa Shirer, Alexis Buzzard and Julia Tomasits during Night Nation Run on the North Shore on Saturday, July 22, 2017.  Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review
Mike Sarah Sean and Emily Vannatta during Night Nation Run on the North Shore on Saturday, July 22, 2017.  Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review
Night Nation Run on the North Shore on Saturday, July 22, 2017.  Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review
DJ Oso Grande during Night Nation Run on the North Shore on Saturday, July 22, 2017.  Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review
Melissa Shirer, Alexis Buzzard and Julia Tomasits during Night Nation Run on the North Shore on Saturday, July 22, 2017.  Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review
Night Nation Run on the North Shore on Saturday, July 22, 2017.  Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review
DJ Oso Grande during Night Nation Run on the North Shore on Saturday, July 22, 2017.  Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review
Night Nation Run on the North Shore on Saturday, July 22, 2017.  Mike Mancini | for the Tribune-Review

Updated 26 minutes ago

You had to see it to believe it. Or, at least hear it. Which you could, were you within a three-mile radius of Stage AE on July 22.

Because it wasn't just the electronic dance music reverberating through the air, causing the sidewalks to pulse under your feet. It was the mass who showed up—millennials, the older and wiser, those still occupying strollers, and everything in between—who not only caused traffic to stop, but inspired a wall of curious onlookers along N. Shore Drive. iPhones in the air, waiting to capture the moment when 8,000 people shot out from the starting line under fog machines, spot lights, and enough energy to short circuit the grid as Night Nation Run officially unleashed itself on the city.

“Pittsburgh has some of the best crowds we get,” said co-founder Brian Graham. “They're rowdy but in a good way.”

Holding court as the world's first running music festival, it averages around 30 pit stops across the United States, Canada, and Australia with future locations scheduled for Japan, UAE, Brazil, and South Africa. The “musical voyage” is comprised of a 5k course that snakes its way through said city, a route illuminated with DJ stages and vibrant flashes of neon face and body paint.

“It's the collaboration with the community and being a part of something bigger,” said Sarah Vannatta, who arrived with her husband Mike and teenagers Sean and Emily.

The “bigger” is the festival's support of charity of SU2C, Stand Up To Cancer, which participants can support via merchandise purchases or fundraising efforts.

“My dad passed away from melanoma, so this was the perfect match,” said DJ Oso Grande as he and DJ Chris Schambacher watched headliner and Australian DJ Brooke Evers whip the frenzy.

“Out of 10… 20!” she said of the crowd's energy levels. “Pittsburgh loves to rage.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.