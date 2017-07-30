Fanfare: Steelers alumni hit the green for 21st annual golf classic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the call went out for the 21st annual Steelers Alumni Golf Classic, it didn't take too much arm twisting to get 31 1⁄ 2 fivesomes—four players and one sports celebrity captain—to hit the Diamond Run Golf Club on July 24 for a day on the green.

Not to mention, an 11 a.m. shotgun start that meant plenty of time to pass judgment.

“This is my first time out in two years,” said Animal Friends CEO David Swisher during cocktails. “I was in the woods all day!”

“He got a D on the front nine and an A- on the back nine,” laughed his teammate, former Governor of Pennsylvania Tom Corbett.

All for a good cause; the event was expected to raise $100K for Blind & Vision Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh. “We are so incredibly blessed,” said president Erika Petach.

And while Jimmie Sacco scored the Old Ranger Award (named in honor of former Steeler Ray “The Ranger” Mansfield) for exemplifying a commitment to charity, community service and good fellowship, it was fellow former Steelers safety Mike Wagner who everyone wanted to crown.

“He almost got a double-eagle on No. 14,” said Evan Rosenberg. “He actually hit the flagstick.”

Not like Webster was letting it go to his head.

“An ‘almost double-eagle' is like almost catching a touchdown, when it just grazes the tips of your fingers instead of landing in your hand,” he said.

“No,” argued Gina Pferdehirt. “It was really impressive.”

On the list: Louis Lipps, Franco Harris, Mel Blount, Kent Tekulve, Edmund Nelson, Art Rooney II, Carl Dozzi, Craig Bingham, Myron Brown, Robin Cole, John Jackson.