Fanfare

Fanfare: God willing, a good day on the green for Holy Family Institute

Kate Benz | Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
John Altdorfer
Walter Turner, A Day on the Green to benefit Holy Family Academy, Montour Heights Country Club, Coraopolis. July 31, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Holy Family Academy tudents Fekens Dusch and C. J. Austin, A Day on the Green to benefit Holy Family Academy, Montour Heights Country Club, Coraopolis. July 31, 2017.
John Schlicher and Rich Ross watch as Jason Paulovich putts, A Day on the Green to benefit Holy Family Academy, Montour Heights Country Club, Coraopolis. July 31, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Sister Linda Yankoski with Sally Wade and Marilyn Goodwill, A Day on the Green to benefit Holy Family Academy, Montour Heights Country Club, Coraopolis. July 31, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Golf carts lined up before the A Day on the Green golf outing to benefit Holy Family Academy, Montour Heights Country Club, Coraopolis. July 31, 2017.,
John Altdorfer
Mark Minnaugh, A Day on the Green to benefit Holy Family Academy, Montour Heights Country Club, Coraopolis. July 31, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Eric Gibson shakes raffle tickets, A Day on the Green to benefit Holy Family Academy, Montour Heights Country Club, Coraopolis. July 31, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Holy Family Academy student Adarian Williams, A Day on the Green to benefit Holy Family Academy, Montour Heights Country Club, Coraopolis. July 31, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Matthew Snyder, A Day on the Green to benefit Holy Family Academy, Montour Heights Country Club, Coraopolis. July 31, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Craig Schade, Tom Grace, Mark Schmidt and Brian Malak, A Day on the Green to benefit Holy Family Academy, Montour Heights Country Club, Coraopolis. July 31, 2017.
John Altdorfer
A Yoda head cover protects a golf club, A Day on the Green to benefit Holy Family Academy, Montour Heights Country Club, Coraopolis. July 31, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Brian Malak plays corn hole during A Day on the Green golf outing to benefit Holy Family Academy, Montour Heights Country Club, Coraopolis. July 31, 2017.



Clenching rosary beads, pledging to go to confession more than twice a decade...

When you're trying to get under par, there's no shame in calling on some divine intervention.

And so it went for 18 holes at the Montour Country Club on July 31, where Holy Family Institute lured 140 players out of their offices and onto the green for its 31st annual golf classic on a gorgeous, 83 degree day that CEO Sister Linda Yankoski was rumored to be taking full credit for.

“I have only one job, and that's to pray for good weather,” she laughed.

A shotgun start at 9 a.m. saw the golf carts leaving in droves, including one carrying past champion Ned Bartley.

“I have the shirt to prove it,” he said of his elegantly monogrammed polo.

Elsewhere, all eyes were on Sister Linda's brother Anthony Yankoski, who seemingly made a good judgement call by accepting his sibling's offer to play on her foursome, one that included Sister Carol Szott, age 75, and Sister Madeleine Rybicki, age 80.

“You know, my brother reluctantly agreed to play with three nuns and did get a good amount of heckling,” she said.

By 3 o'clock, the air conditioned ballroom of the club became a welcomed respite from the heat, a happy hour that segued into dinner and a toast to this year's winners that included Brian Malik, Craig Schade, Tom Grace, and Mark Schmidt for snagging first place; Steve Kohman, Steve McCullough, Glenn Venturino, and John Criss for second and in third, Tim Shields, Randy Park, Chuck Turnblazer, and Jerrod Crosby.

The event benefitted Holy Family Academy High School, now celebrating its fourth year and first graduating class.

Also spied: Peter Germain, George Magera, Jared Sadowski, Jill Weimer, HFA head of school Dr. Lisa M. Abel-Palmieri, principal Joe Oliphant.

