Pittsburgh's 50 Finest 22nd anniversary gala shatters national fundraising record

Rumors were swirling just a few hours before the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's 22nd annual Pittsburgh's 50 Finest Gala that the class of 2017 was about to set a nationwide record for the fundraising.

“Pittsburgh has heart,” said senior development director Lauren Pesce. “You can't replicate this.”

With a sold-out crowd of 1,025 making its way into the Wyndham Grand's ballroom on August 12, it was said that another $10,000 would push the total amount raised to the half a million dollar mark.

“We're taking donations if you want to contribute,” joked Nate Wadding, extending his hand.

Fellow honorees including Helen Hanna Cestra, Briana White, Jessica Kosty, Mike Holden, Forrest Works, Joshua Dott, Zachary Laplante, Ari Letwin, Nicolas Borsuk, Katie Miller, Mollie Pifer, Rachel Roney, Renee Williams, Brandi Cheetham, Ginger Kutschbach, Summer Drummond, Alyssa Gerlack, Emily Musial, Ashley Bianco, and Christiana Hapanowicz had been chosen for success in their careers and involvement in the community, each committing to raising funds and awareness for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

“This has been an amazing event, from where we started 22 years ago to where we're at today,” said board chair Bob Feldman. “We're so close to getting this done.”

Also lauded was Jackie Ziemianski, who was leading the pack with over $43,000 in funds raised. “It's been a great experience to see so many individuals coming forward,” she said.