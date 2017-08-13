Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fanfare

Pittsburgh's 50 Finest 22nd anniversary gala shatters national fundraising record

Kate Benz | Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
John Altdorfer
Sandy, Carly and Vaughn Ziemianski, 50 Finest Gala, Cystic Fibrosis, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. August 12, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Renee Eddy and John Harvey, 50 Finest Gala, Cystic Fibrosis, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. August 12, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Elena LaQuatra, 50 Finest Gala, Cystic Fibrosis, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. August 12, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Briana White, 50 Finest Gala, Cystic Fibrosis, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. August 12, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Renee Williams, 50 Finest Gala, Cystic Fibrosis, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. August 12, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Kacie Farmer, 50 Finest Gala, Cystic Fibrosis, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. August 12, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Doc Mendelson, Helen Hanna Cestra and Hoddy Hanna, 50 Finest Gala, Cystic Fibrosis, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. August 12, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Ari Letwin and Bob Feldman, 50 Finest Gala, Cystic Fibrosis, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. August 12, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Dr. Moshood Martini and Mollie Pifer, 50 Finest Gala, Cystic Fibrosis, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. August 12, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Amanda Schaub, Jesse Scalo, Amanda Posteraro and Alison Mears, 50 Finest Gala, Cystic Fibrosis, Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown Pittsburgh. August 12, 2017.

Updated 33 minutes ago

Rumors were swirling just a few hours before the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation's 22nd annual Pittsburgh's 50 Finest Gala that the class of 2017 was about to set a nationwide record for the fundraising.

“Pittsburgh has heart,” said senior development director Lauren Pesce. “You can't replicate this.”

With a sold-out crowd of 1,025 making its way into the Wyndham Grand's ballroom on August 12, it was said that another $10,000 would push the total amount raised to the half a million dollar mark.

“We're taking donations if you want to contribute,” joked Nate Wadding, extending his hand.

Fellow honorees including Helen Hanna Cestra, Briana White, Jessica Kosty, Mike Holden, Forrest Works, Joshua Dott, Zachary Laplante, Ari Letwin, Nicolas Borsuk, Katie Miller, Mollie Pifer, Rachel Roney, Renee Williams, Brandi Cheetham, Ginger Kutschbach, Summer Drummond, Alyssa Gerlack, Emily Musial, Ashley Bianco, and Christiana Hapanowicz had been chosen for success in their careers and involvement in the community, each committing to raising funds and awareness for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

“This has been an amazing event, from where we started 22 years ago to where we're at today,” said board chair Bob Feldman. “We're so close to getting this done.”

Also lauded was Jackie Ziemianski, who was leading the pack with over $43,000 in funds raised. “It's been a great experience to see so many individuals coming forward,” she said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.