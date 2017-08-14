I scream, you scream: Ice Cream Fundae draws 2,000-plus

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There was a lot of talking about ice cream.

Singing about ice cream.

Arguing about ice cream.

And tortured parents took it all in stride as they headed into the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium for Pressley Ridge's annual Ice Cream Fundae on Sunday, Aug. 13.

“How about food and then ice cream?” asked one weary mom.

Half an hour prior to the event, a mass of people had gathered at the gates as they eagerly waited to get inside. Awaiting them? Around 400 gallons of frozen delight that had been generously donated by Graeter's Ice Cream, which was one of 13 scooping stations battening down the hatches.

So, how would they prepare for an expected swarm of 2,500 hungry people?

“Breathe,” laughed Matt Howell, senior store manager. “We've got multiple scoopers ready so we can move people through quickly.”

Elsewhere, Pressley Ridge CEO Susanne Cole was spied mingling with fellow board members before the floodgates opened.

“This is always the calm before the storm,” she said. “When the gates open, it's a mad dash to get to the ice cream.”

As ticket holders meandered their way through the zoo grounds, they were treated to some of Graeter's most popular flavors including mint chocolate chip, Oregon strawberry, cookies and cream, mango sorbet, bourbon pecan chocolate chip, and black raspberry chocolate chip, casting votes for their favorite.

All proceeds benefitted the children and families of Pressley Ridge.

On the list: board members Jennifer Mulrooney, Jeremy Gill, Brian Bronaugh, Sandi Tomlinson, Amberson Bauer, Jim and Melanie Crockard, Michael Stratos, George Denman, Marcus Cox, Beth Essey, Karen Rath, Frank LaBarbera, Lee Ann Caliendo.