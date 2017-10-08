Fanfare: Big Brothers Big Sisters ignites a night of 'Illumination'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

You could see it from Penn Avenue, the party where everyone was headed. You could see it because it was glowing under the wattage of come hither blue, purple, and hot pink lighting, a beacon for 600 on an otherwise ordinary Saturday night.

“Welcome to Illumination,” said LUXE Creative's Martin Potoczny. Inside, more glow, more pulse. Sensory overload emanating out of a cavern of a warehouse that was all bones before Big Brothers Big Sisters tapped into LUXE's inspired vein to create an experience rather than just an evening.

As people filtered in, the fashions didn't hurt, either. Dress like Anna Wintour is watching, the invitation read.

“1960s, Stephen Burrows,” said Anne Stone of her shimmering silver two piece. “I match DJ Sam's drapes.”

DJ Samuel Andres was getting ready to ignite a dance floor, but first, you were told to keep an eye on your VIP bracelet, the one that lit up green, pink, blue to indicate something was about to happen.

That “something” turned out to be a lot of things; the beginning of the program where director Jan Glick welcomed everyone from the stage, when 20 performers from Reed Dance Intensive—13 dancers and 7 vocalists—gave a one-night-only exclusive performance of “Dream in Light,” when the Fund-A-Match ensured that the relationship between the “Bigs” (adult volunteers) and their “Littles” (the children they're paired with) could continue to develop, foster, and grow.

“We wanted to do something that let people know what we really are,” said Glick.

“This organization does so much,” said co-chair Howard Swimmer. “We've helped 1,600 kids in the city this year. It's a really great thing.”

On the list: JJ and Michelle Richardson, Dave and Cheryl Beauvais, Deji Aina, co-chairs Kate Lambert and Garret Gibson, Dr. Vonda Wright and Peter Taglianetti, Adam Mychak, Frank Gibson, Dr. Lisa Cibik and Bernie Kobosky, Ali Good and Brian Linville, Dan Gilman, Peggy and Steve McKnight along with their son, Steve and his girlfriend, Olivia Eddy, Elizabeth and Jesse Coslov, Tori Mistick, Helene Finegold and David Conrad.