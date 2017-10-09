Fanfare: Steelers, celebs grace the runway; raise money for American Cancer Society

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There were no nerves. Seriously. None. There were only 350 people watching. Only like, 350 iPhones in the air, recording every moment. Tweeting it. Sending it to Facebook. Immortalizing the moment when 25 guys put on 25 custom suits and walked up four steps and down three runways.

Nothing to worry about.

“I'm just going to wing it,” said Lucas Piatt. “Okay, I did watch one YouTube video today. Just one.”

“David Alan, The Fashion Show 2017” brought east coast, west coast, and the rest of the world to Pittsburgh for one night only—October 6—for a show that was just as entertaining as it was fashion, all benefitting the American Cancer Society.

“To me, this is just insanity,” said owner/designer David Alan. “I don't know how I can be thankful enough for everyone here. The love, the support that is in this room is second to none.”

The room was in fact Room 16, a nightclub on the corner of 17th and Smallman in the Strip District that became the epicenter, where the celebrity models were mingling with the mortals.

“I set the bar low then jump over it,” said Chris Price. “I'm not worried about tripping. I've only fallen down a few times in my life.”

“Yeah, this is easy compared to hanging upside down,” said magician Lee Terbosic.

WWE Smackdown's Big E wasn't nervous, either. But Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats did have retribution in mind for Tennessee Titans tight end Dorin Dickerson. “I might just tackle him,” he said.

He didn't. But what did happen was a room rising to its feet, USA! USA! USA!, when USMC veteran Brandon Rumbaugh, who in 2009 lost both legs after stepping on an improvised explosive device while he rescued his fellow Marine from another IED explosion, ended the show.

ESPN's Jonathan Coachman did the hosting honors. DJ Bonics, DJ Nugget, and DJ Mike Ley handled the soundtrack. Also walking: Paul Alexander, Tom Baker, Jason Carrion, WWE's Jinder Mahal, Steelers linebacker Anthony Chickillo, Michael Evancho, WWE Smackdown's Mojo Rawley, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Gregg Rudolph, “Pittsburgh Dad” Curt Wootton.