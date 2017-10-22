The Frick strips down, celebrates sold out opening of 'Undressed' exhibit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

They had been wondering for weeks. Months. Who would actually do it? Who in Pittsburgh would actually show up at the Frick Art Museum in their underwear?

“You can't tell the story of fashion without the story of underwear,” said executive director Robin Nicholson.

So, the Frick was prepared for the scantily clad?

“Oh, of course,” he laughed.

“Undressed: A History of Fashion in Underwear” debuted to critical acclaim, baited breath and everything in between on October 19 with a cocktailer that drew 400 to the museum like a moth to a flame.

“It's amazing that you can get this kind of excitement out of underwear,” said co-chair Peggy McKnight. “I thought it would have a great response, and it has.”

Waiting to greet the masses were models stripped down to their skivvies and adorning the steps outside.

“I'm not cold at all,” said Landen Jones, holding his chihuahua, Frankie. “I have a dog to keep me warm.”

Others arrived more overdressed.

“They asked and I just demanded so much money that they hired real models instead,” said Jack Brice with his wife, Kate Freed.

With attention hard to keep diverted from the eye candy, once the impromptu photo ops were complete it was under the white tents to see who had dared to wear what.

“It really isn't uncomfortable,” said Tom Cassaro. “The worst part about it are these little eye hooks that kind of dig into the skin.”

When people finally managed to migrate inside, you could hear the collective response—sigh, gasp, swoon—over an exhibit drawn from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London that not only took two and a half years to get here, but also one that made no other stop in North America other than the Frick.

On the list: co-chairs Ina Gumberg, Jessica O'Brien, Cary Reed, Kiya Tomlin; board chair Chip Burke and Carole King, and host committee members including Demeatria Boccella, Joyce Candi Grove, Nachum Golan and Steve Hough, Jake and Toni Zoller, Anne Lewis and James Zeszutek, Kathe and Jim Patrinos, Bill and Bridgette Kolano, and from the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, Sonnet Stanfill, curator of 20th century and contemporary fashion.

Undressed will be on exhibit from October 21 2017 – January 7, 2018.