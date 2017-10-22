Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Steelers Style Fashion Show puts players on the runway

Kate Benz | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
John Altdorfer
John Altdorfer
John Altdorfer
John Altdorfer
John Altdorfer
John Altdorfer
John Altdorfer
John Altdorfer
John Altdorfer
John Altdorfer
John Altdorfer
John Altdorfer
John Altdorfer
John Altdorfer
John Altdorfer
John Altdorfer
John Altdorfer
John Altdorfer
John Altdorfer
Oh, the jostling inside of Stage AE on October 20. Outside, too. People arriving, positioning, waiting, hoping, praying for a glimpse of one of them.

Ben, Antonio, James, Maurkice… the entire Pittsburgh Steelers roster being shuffled out of cars, in front of the cameras, and backstage to get out of their street clothes and into custom designs from Surmesur and Uptown Kiya Tomlin for the Steelers Style Fashion Show.

“This is the party part,” said co-chair Kiya Tomlin from the red carpet. “This is the part we've been waiting for.”

But first, a live performance from Pickup Line while the University of Pittsburgh Dance Team's gold pom poms—shimmer, shimmer, bounce, bounce—perked things up. Then, emcee Bob Pompeani, styled in a custom made Surmesur suit. “The inside tag says ‘Pompin' ain't easy,'” he said.

“I had my suit made out of bed sheets,” said WDVE's Bill Crawford of his Steelers logo-fied jacket before his ten minutes were up. Then finally, the lights dimmed. The fog machines kicked on. Two guys, hats low, heads down, sitting at two keyboards center stage. A few notes from New Edition, K-Ci & JoJo. Notes just slightly… off?

Which is when they stood up. Turned their backs to the audience. Took their jackets off.

Arthur Moats and Marcus Tucker. “Ohmigod!”

And that's when the show began. Players on the runway. “Ohmigod!” Honorary co-captains Marcus Gilbert and Stephon Tuitt, Anthony Chickillo, Le'Veon Bell, Roosevelt Nix, Darrius Heyward-Bey, Ramon Foster. Families joining them. Music pumping. Flashing lights. Terrible Towels in the air. iPhones, paparazzi and flashing bulbs.

Proceeds benefitted the UPMC Sports Medicine Program and the Cancer Caring Center. Co-chairs also included Greta and Art Rooney II and Mike Tomlin.

