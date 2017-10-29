Fanfare: Haunted History Draws 800 to Heinz History Center

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The makeup. The costumes. The men walking around in wigs and dresses, basking in the glow of all that positive affirmation. “Nice legs!”

Around 800 people were expected to descend on the Heinz History Center on October 26 for a Haunted History Party hosted by Yelp Pittsburgh. It started with a line out the door 15 minutes before they opened.

Once inside, DJD PGH handled the soundtrack. The 35 food and drink vendors like A519 Chocolates, Mac & Toz Alehouse, Chateau Cafe & Cakery, Muddy Waters Oyster Bar, Pittsburgh Winery, and 180 and Tapped satisfied whatever needed satisfied. And if you could make it past the contortion (courtesy of the Pittsburgh Circus Arts Collaborative) on the first floor, you might have run into the best “costume” of all.

“Yeah, this is it,” joked the tenured Jennifer and Bruce Reissaus of their everyday look. “We're both twenty five posing as our parents.”

Two hours, all floors, a suggested donation that benefitted the Heinz History Center, and costumes strongly suggested, but they wouldn't leave you out in the cold if you slacked off.

“Half the fun is getting dressed up, but we just want to have people come out and enjoy the History Center and a lot of Pittsburgh businesses,” said organizer and Yelp's community manager Rachel Carlson.

Patricia and Bill Hahner, Rachel O'Rourke, Emily Vaskov, Justina Guerino, Leslie Clark, Nichole Hill, Terri Hill-Trent, Brielle Gaurrich, Bryanna Pirl, and Chrissy Pudleiner (of the Kennywood face painting crew), Janae Moore, and Trundle Manor owners Rachel and Anton Miriello were amongst the crowd.