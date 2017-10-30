Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fanfare

Fanfare: 80s pop princess Debbie Gibson keeps it dreamy for Nightmare on Hellsworth party

Kate Benz | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 6:24 a.m.
Debbie Gibson performed 'Electric Youth' during Nightmare on Hellsworth , Delta Foundation, Shadyside. Oct. 27, 2017.
Three big baby heads added to the Nightmare on Hellsworth with Debbie Gibson, Delta Foundation, Shadyside. Oct. 27, 2017.
Nova Bracey, Nightmare on Hellsworth with Debbie Gibson, Delta Foundation, Shadyside. Oct. 27, 2017.
Melissa Ciccocioppo, Nightmare on Hellsworth with Debbie Gibson, Delta Foundation, Shadyside. Oct. 27, 2017.
Jezelle Van Cartier performed during Nightmare on Hellsworth with Debbie Gibson, Delta Foundation, Shadyside. Oct. 27, 2017.
Martin Healy with Jezebel Bebbington D'Opulence, Nightmare on Hellsworth with Debbie Gibson, Delta Foundation, Shadyside. Oct. 27, 2017.
Dan Kendgia, Nightmare on Hellsworth with Debbie Gibson, Delta Foundation, Shadyside. Oct. 27, 2017.
Paul Johnson and Ton Tibbetts, Nightmare on Hellsworth with Debbie Gibson, Delta Foundation, Shadyside. Oct. 27, 2017.
Alyssa Testa and TJ Sanoso, Nightmare on Hellsworth with Debbie Gibson, Delta Foundation, Shadyside. Oct. 27, 2017.
Sarah Dubrow and Caroline Mondell, Nightmare on Hellsworth with Debbie Gibson, Delta Foundation, Shadyside. Oct. 27, 2017.
Elizabeth Coslov, Nightmare on Hellsworth with Debbie Gibson, Delta Foundation, Shadyside. Oct. 27, 2017.
As soon as word got out, the phone started ringing off the hook at the Delta Foundation. Debbie Gibson, 80s pop princess, she of triple platinum record sales and most recently, Broadway, would be performing center stage for their Nightmare on Hellsworth party.

“I love her,” said Joe Baumiller. “She was the first concert I ever saw. She was at the Civic Arena and I was five. Now I'll be like forty feet from the stage.”

“Out of the Blue was one of my first cassettes,” added Jason Gloeckl. “I remember jamming out to Debbie Gibson on my little boombox when I was eight or nine.”

Prior to the arrival of the black SUVs, Ellsworth Avenue in Shadyside was drawing a mixed bag of those costumed, those lacking, and people who weren't sure what in the world was going on.

“We were just walking to get ice cream,” admitted Ned Schano with his wife, Becca.

Prior to the crescendo moment, drag queen Jezebel Bebbington D'Opulence did the honors as a crush of people pushed towards the stage in anticipation. One glimpse of the blonde hair and out came the collective scream.

“I love you, Debbie Gibson!”

From the apartments next door, windows opened, people perched, stared, and took it all in.

“I am so happy to be here,” Debbie said, jumping out of her stilettos in favor of going bare foot for her 45-minute performance. “Is it too early to kick these off?”

