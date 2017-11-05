Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fanfare

Fanfare: Variety the Children's Charity's annual gala

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
County executive Rich Fitzgerald rides an adaptive bike as his wife Cathy steers during the Variety Children’s Charity’s Gala, UMPC Club, Heinz Field, North Shore. Nov. 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Calllie Rose, with Variety CEO Charlie LaVallee, sings the National Anthem during the Variety Children’s Charity’s Gala, UMPC Club, Heinz Field, North Shore. Nov. 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Cody Clegg, Variety the Children’s Charity’s Gala, UMPC Club, Heinz Field, North Shore. Nov. 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Honorees Leo Gerard and Roy Powell, Variety the Children’s Charity’s Gala, UMPC Club, Heinz Field, North Shore. Nov. 3, 2017. Variety
John Altdorfer
Event co-chairs former governor Ed Rendell, Rob Kozel, Deb Rice-Johnson and former governor Tom Corbett, Variety the Children’s Charity’s Gala, UMPC Club, Heinz Field, North Shore. Nov. 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Kelly and Mark Kuczinski, Variety the Children’s Charity’s Gala, UMPC Club, Heinz Field, North Shore. Nov. 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Callie and Cindy Rose, Variety the Children’s Charity’s Gala, UMPC Club, Heinz Field, North Shore. Nov. 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Mary and Dave White, Variety the Children’s Charity’s Gala, UMPC Club, Heinz Field, North Shore. Nov. 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Elisa and Joe Cardosi, Variety the Children’s Charity’s Gala, UMPC Club, Heinz Field, North Shore. Nov. 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Eileen and Matt Smith, Variety the Children’s Charity’s Gala, UMPC Club, Heinz Field, North Shore. Nov. 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Dawn Nowry-Kozel, Variety the Children’s Charity’s Gala, UMPC Club, Heinz Field, North Shore. Nov. 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Edith Guevara and Jon Petrick, Variety the Children’s Charity’s Gala, UMPC Club, Heinz Field, North Shore. Nov. 3, 2017.
John Altdorfer
The Variety the Children's Charity's 90th annual gala honored Leo Gerard with the Catherine Variety Sheridan Humanitarian Award and Roy Powell with the Advocacy Award at the UMPC Club, Heinz Field, North Shore on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017.

