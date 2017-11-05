Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fanfare

Fanfare: Let Them Eat Cake soiree challenges bakers to whip up a masterpiece

Kate Benz | Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre dancer Julia Erickson, Let Them Eat Cake, Midwife Center, Pittsburgh Opera Center, Strip District. Nov. 4, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre dancer Julia Erickson, Let Them Eat Cake, Midwife Center, Pittsburgh Opera Center, Strip District. Nov. 4, 2017.
Midwife Center medical director Janice Anderson, clinical director Ann McCarthy and executive director Christine Haas, Let Them Eat Cake, Midwife Center, Pittsburgh Opera Center, Strip District. Nov. 4, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Midwife Center medical director Janice Anderson, clinical director Ann McCarthy and executive director Christine Haas, Let Them Eat Cake, Midwife Center, Pittsburgh Opera Center, Strip District. Nov. 4, 2017.
Event chairs Kelsey Halling and Brigid Sullivan, Let Them Eat Cake, Midwife Center, Pittsburgh Opera Center, Strip District. Nov. 4, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Event chairs Kelsey Halling and Brigid Sullivan, Let Them Eat Cake, Midwife Center, Pittsburgh Opera Center, Strip District. Nov. 4, 2017.
Valerie McDonald Roberts, Let Them Eat Cake, Midwife Center, Pittsburgh Opera Center, Strip District. Nov. 4, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Valerie McDonald Roberts, Let Them Eat Cake, Midwife Center, Pittsburgh Opera Center, Strip District. Nov. 4, 2017.
DJ Zombo, aka Mike Devine, Let Them Eat Cake, Midwife Center, Pittsburgh Opera Center, Strip District. Nov. 4, 2017.
John Altdorfer
DJ Zombo, aka Mike Devine, Let Them Eat Cake, Midwife Center, Pittsburgh Opera Center, Strip District. Nov. 4, 2017.
Contest judge Quelcy Kogel, Let Them Eat Cake, Midwife Center, Pittsburgh Opera Center, Strip District. Nov. 4, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Contest judge Quelcy Kogel, Let Them Eat Cake, Midwife Center, Pittsburgh Opera Center, Strip District. Nov. 4, 2017.
Cherelle Wilkins and eight-week-old daughter Charlie Corr, Let Them Eat Cake, Midwife Center, Pittsburgh Opera Center, Strip District. Nov. 4, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Cherelle Wilkins and eight-week-old daughter Charlie Corr, Let Them Eat Cake, Midwife Center, Pittsburgh Opera Center, Strip District. Nov. 4, 2017.
Katie Harris, Let Them Eat Cake, Midwife Center, Pittsburgh Opera Center, Strip District. Nov. 4, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Katie Harris, Let Them Eat Cake, Midwife Center, Pittsburgh Opera Center, Strip District. Nov. 4, 2017.
Winston Nunley and Christina Springer, Let Them Eat Cake, Midwife Center, Pittsburgh Opera Center, Strip District. Nov. 4, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Winston Nunley and Christina Springer, Let Them Eat Cake, Midwife Center, Pittsburgh Opera Center, Strip District. Nov. 4, 2017.
Elizabeth and Pete Dorosh with three-week-old son Keswick, Let Them Eat Cake, Midwife Center, Pittsburgh Opera Center, Strip District. Nov. 4, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Elizabeth and Pete Dorosh with three-week-old son Keswick, Let Them Eat Cake, Midwife Center, Pittsburgh Opera Center, Strip District. Nov. 4, 2017.

There were cakes. Like, a lot of cakes. Cakes that for all intents and purposes should have been behind museum glass, roped off as shrines, hailed as masterpieces. Betty Crocker who?

And so it goes that 400 guests were hightailing it down the sidewalks of the Strip District to get to the Pittsburgh Opera Headquarters on November 4, where The Midwife Center was throwing the 12th annual Let Them Eat Cake party and contest.

On display were more than a dozen works of art whipped up by pros and amateurs including Aundrea Ambeliotis of Mediterra Bakehouse, Kaylie Carini of Hydeholde Restaurant, Katrina Finn, Crystal Francis of Crystal's Cakery, Breanne Gustafson of Bella Christie and Lil Z's Sweet Boutique, Brandi Hugar of Grandview Bakery, Jennifer Marshall, Emma Lee Moore of Emmalee's Sweet Dreams, Danielle Skiles of Nizhoni Bakery, Jackie Vrbanic of Petals & Pastries, and Kaitlin Ybarra of Le Lyonnais. Towering, too good to eat, being judged by a panel of food editors, chefs, and artifiles.

Cakes that were for the taking were holding their own on the other half of the room, sliced up and ready to be sampled and crowned as best tasting by VIP and general ticket holders who didn't hold back on revealing strategies.

“I'm looking for a balance of design and taste,” said Julia Teti with her mom, Betsy, a longtime supporter of the event. “But you can't go wrong with chocolate.”

Proceeds supported the Midwife Center's mission of providing programs and services including GYN and prenatal care to individuals and families.

