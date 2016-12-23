FASHION FYI

In the jeans

Whowhatwear.com offers three denim styles women should invest in by the age of 25.

Boyfriend jeans: You may already have a pair of classic loose boyfriend jeans, but it's smart to invest in an updated pair that feels forward and cool. Because, honestly, chances are you'd wear them every single weekend (and perhaps on casual Friday). Just imagine how sleek you'd look for Saturday brunch with friends in a pair of two-tone boyfriend jeans paired with a tee, a moto jacket and ankle boots.

Dark skinny jeans: Every woman needs the perfect pair of skinny jeans in her arsenal. At 25, your best bet is to go for a sleek pair in a dark wash for a more sophisticated and polished vibe. If you nabbed your dream job after school and work in a more creative setting, a darker pair with a blouse and booties will impress your boss much more than a more casual style in a lighter wash.

Wide-leg jeans: You should have fun with your style in your 20s. Actually, you should no matter your age! For a current vibe, go for a cool pair of wide-leg jeans for a very of-the-moment look.

Shop your shape

Here are the most flattering coats for your body type, according to Women's Health magazine.

Athletic: A trapeze shape balances broad shoulders and a tiered skirt adds volume to slim hips.

Straight: A gathered collar and full-length ruffles create curves and a double-breasted style suggests a fuller bust. Contoured seams and a slightly flared skirt add feminine curves to a straighter shape.

Curvy: Bathrobe styling lets you define your waist without compressing your chest and hips and double-breasted buttons won't gap over a large chest.

Pear: Something such as floral details at the collar draw eyes to your décolletage and an empire waist and pleated skirt disguise a fuller lower half.

Making hair mistakes

Celebrity hairstylist David Lopez tells self.com that these are probably four hot tool mistakes you're probably making.

You wrap your cords around the handle: One of Lopez's pet peeves is bad cord care. You can ruin your tools by wrapping the cord around the iron or getting them knotted in the drawer (this is electric wire you're dealing with). Instead, fold the cord back and forth in a tight bundle and secure with a rubber band before throwing it at the bottom of your bathroom drawer.

You let black gunk build up on your flatiron: Over time, the product and oil from your hair can start to build up on the edge of your flatiron plates, creating a black film. You can use alcohol on a cool flatiron to clean off the residue. Or use Lopez's professional trick – while the iron is still warm (but unplugged), wipe with a damp towel. The buildup will slide right off.

You replaced your heat-resistant glove with a regular one: You totally lost the special hand protector that came with your curling wand. It happens! Don't use any old glove just lying around . Knit or nylon fabrics won't protect your hand from burning. Or worse, the synthetic glove will melt when it comes in contact with heat, leaving residue on your iron. A dry, cotton hand towel folded over a few times is a good alternative. Just make sure the cloth is completely dry, as a damp cloth will heat up quickly.

You've never cleaned your blow dryer: Got smoke coming out of your blow dryer? It probably needs a thorough cleaning. A clogged vent can minimize the effectiveness of your dryer. Dirt and lint can blow back into the motor, which messes with the speed and temperature. Read – a lengthier blow-dry time for you. Open the back of your blow dryer. Then use a toothbrush to remove dust and hair particles from the wiry filter inside. Lopez recommends giving your blow dryer a good scrub every few months if you use it on a weekly basis.

Trendy

These are the hair trends for 2017 according to allure.com.

Glitter roots: Glitter is good. Let's be honest – too much glitter is a huge problem. That's why glitter roots have a special place in our hearts. It's like a party without all the drama.

The side braid: The side braid is the tour de force of braids. It's elevated but with a hint of casual, making it the best look for almost every occasion.

Undercuts: Somewhere between mad sexy and taboo is an undercut. They're cool – and if pulled off properly can be damn near perfection – but it's something about them that's so verboten. No? OK, maybe it's just us.

The lob: We've said it a million times, but this year has been practically buck wild with lobs. And there's more than one way to wear them. Layered and wispy, blunt and two-toned – lobs have been the real MVPs of 2016.

