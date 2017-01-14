From model to first lady, Melania Trump stays fashionable

The West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., will become the runway for model and first lady Melania Trump around noon Jan. 20.

That's where people will catch a glimpse of her first outfit as first lady when husband Donald Trump is sworn in as the 45th president of the United States. The new commander-in-chief, along with his wife, will be part of the presidential procession and inaugural parade as it makes its way from the Capitol to the White House.

Inauguration Day also includes celebration balls, many of which will be attended by the newly named president and vice president and their wives.

First ladies before Melania Trump have often created a look that was distinctly their own — from Michelle Obama's timeless style and sleeveless dresses, to Laura Bush's tailored pieces, Hillary Clinton's pant suits and Barbara Bush's traditional strand of pearls. Nancy Reagan's choice was a simple, elegant style of clothing made by American designers, most in her signature color red.

Rosalynn Carter's look was a conservative style of raised necklines and long sleeves, while Betty Ford sported silk scarves and tailored jackets.

Jacqueline Kennedy's pillbox hats and impeccably chic skirt suits made her a fashion icon.

Melania Trump, who was born in Slovenia on April 26, 1970, began her modeling career at the age of 16. She signed with an agency in Milan when she was 18 and moved to New York in 1996.

She's appeared on the covers of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Ocean Drive, Avenue, InStyle, and New York Magazine. She posed nude for British GQ in 2000 and had major layouts in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, Allure, Vogue, Self, Glamour, Vanity Fair and Elle.

Fashion experts weigh in on what they think will be Melania Trump's mark and whether she might change it up a bit or totally show something new in her choices of garments and accessories as she becomes the first model in the White House.

“I can tell you that past history shows first ladies have always brought their own look to the White House,” says Kevin Miscik, owner of Lapels, A Fine Mens Clothier, a men's clothing and accessories boutique in Greensburg. “I won't say Melanie will change her look, but she will bring something that we haven't seen before to her style for the White House. She will do something different than the women before her.

“She is in the fashion business. She is tuned into what's going on. I am not sure what her look will be, but I think she will surprise everybody. She will probably look at past first ladies and do something different.”

Miscik says her outfits will be seen more because of social media, and because of her age, she might even capture the interest of millenials, Miscik says, continuing the connection Michelle Obama had with young people.

Melania Trump's mother was a fashion designer. The 5-foot-11-inch tall Melania Trump has her own jewelry line — Melania Timepieces & Fashion Jewelry, which she sells on QVC. She also has a skin care line.

Fashion editor and stylist Lindsay Taylor Huggins, based in New York, says she thinks Melania Trump will not have as much time to dedicate to those lines because her focus will be on charitable work. She's been honorary chairwoman for the Boy's Club of New York for five years, named Goodwill Ambassador by the American Red Cross, and chairwoman for the American Heart Association.

In 1999, when her then-boyfriend Donald Trump w as exploring a presidential run, Melania told the New York Times, “I would be very traditional — like Betty Ford or Jackie Kennedy.”

Huggins describes Melanie Trump's style as a “serious-but-sexy approach,” and adds she thinks we will see a more “effortlessly-chic” style approach in the near future.

“I think we will witness the evolution of her fashion choices over the next four years,” says Huggins, whose experience includes senior fashion market director of Conde Nast's Self magazine and fashion market director at Hearst Magazine's TrendingNY. “Many designers were hesitant to dress her on the campaign trail, however, I feel that shift will be apparent over the inauguration weekend — we'll see how many designers are looking forward to dressing her.”

Huggins says she hopes that Melania Trump's modeling experience will bring classic, well-executed choices, which will be part of her style evolution with the right styling team guiding her.

“The world will be closely reviewing and emulating her fashion choices,” Huggins says. “There is a high level of expectation — we want to see glam and sophistication all in a modern way because of her modeling career. The public eye expects her to make smart, age-appropriate, beautiful choices.”

Melania Trump has already changed her style to a more conservative look, says Wadria Taylor, founder of the event planning and marketing firm Style & Steel and creator and executive director of Style Week Pittsburgh.

“I am sure she and her stylist have talked about her look, and I am sure you won't see her in a halter top at the inauguration,” Taylor says. “But I do think you will definitely see her sense of style during these four years.”

Taylor says even though some designers have been outspoken about not wanting to dress Melania Trump — because they disagree with her husband's policities — some of them will see an opportunity to give their collections attention and notoriety. There might be some designers worried about how their customer base is going to feel if they dress the first lady, but at the end of the day Taylor says she doesn't think it will affect their business much. There have been other instances where a designer might not want to dress a celebrity and another designer jumps in to do it, Taylor says.

“I think right now, emotions are running high and designers are expressing their frustrations,” says East Liberty-based fashion designer Kiya Tomlin, owner of Uptown by Kiya Tomlin. “Normally, I would be honored to design for anyone that would showcase my designs positively on a global stage. As with any client, just because someone wears my designs does not tie me to their beliefs — and especially not their spouse's beliefs. Although I could use that high profile platform to make a statement, this hypothetical opportunity I would need time to consider.”

“Melania will be looking fabulous at the inauguration,” Taylor says. “I can't wait to see what she's wearing. As first lady, she has a lot of influence on fashion and can help boost sales like Michelle Obama did for J. Crew. Melania will have her own influence.”

Taylor says Melania Trump might be scrutinized more because of the provocative clothing she has worn when she was younger, but she will bring a youthful look and spin to the traditional role of first lady.

“She has an opportunity to showcase who she is as an individual,” Taylor says. “And I will be watching.”

Melania Trump has been transforming her look from flirty, sexy styles to suits and pencil skirts with turtleneck blouses, says Jenn Mason, manager at MB Bride in Greensburg.

“She seems a little more conservative,” Mason says. “I am curious to see if she keeps that up. Michelle (Obama) did a good job of dressing fashion forward, and I think Melania will keep up a good image. She can wear all the fashion forward stuff without being too revealing. She is a model so she knows when the camera is on her. She has the walk and the stamina and the confidence of a trained professional.”

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com.