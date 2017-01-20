Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fashion

Fashion FYI

Tribune-Review | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
WORTH NEW YORK
This jump suit is from the latest Worth New York collection and will be part of a trunk show Jan. 24-Feb. 1 by appointment. Schedule a time with Bear Brandegee, style strategist for the chich women’s apparel line as well as J. Hilburn. Details: 412-877-0464 or bearbrandegee.com
SUBMITTED
Charles Spiegel is owner of Charles Spiegel for Men in Squirrel Hill. He is one of the honorees to be recognized on Sept. 28 at the Pittsburgh Fashion Hall of Fame luncheon at the Omni William Penn Hotel, Downtown.

Updated 10 hours ago

See the latest styles

• The Worth New York latest collection trunk show is Jan. 24 to Feb. 1 by appointment. Schedule a time with Bear Brandegee, style strategist for the women's chic apparel line. Details: 412-877-0464 or bearbrandegee.com

• Glitter & Grit, a bridal boutique at 5300 Butler St., Lawrenceville, will have a Rebecca Schoneveld trunk show by appointment Jan. 26 to 29. This Brooklyn, N.Y.-based collection is known for its romanticism and minimalism. Details: 412-781-2375 or glitterandgritpgh.com

• MB Bride, 123 S. Urania Ave., Greensburg, will have a Casablanca Bridals trunk show by appointment Jan. 27 to 29. Receive a 10 percent discount during show days. Details: 724-836-6626 or mbbride.com

Retiring

Charles Spiegel is retiring and closing his Squirrel Hill store at 5841 Forbes Ave. after more than three decades in the business. Discounts begin at 50 percent and go up from there the more pieces you buy. Details: 412-421-9311 or charlesspiegel.com

Gifts and crafts

The Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills will host the 16th annual Gifts & Crafts for Valentine Expo, a shopping event of handmade crafts during mall hours Jan. 27 to 29. Free. Details: giftandcraftexpo.com

Bridal show

The Veils & Cocktails Bridal Expo is from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 28 at Park Inn by Radisson Indiana. Have some drinks while meeting with wedding vendors. Enjoy a fashion show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $7. Brides receive free admission. Details: 724-463-3579 or eventbrite.com

Pop-up sale

The LuLaRoe Bonanza, a multi-consultant pop-up sale is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 21 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 22 at Monroeville Mall. Details: 412-415-3584 or lularoeevents.com

— Staff and wire reports

Send fashion news to tribliving@tribweb.com.

