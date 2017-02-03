Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fashion

Fashion FYI: Summer collection, Nordstrom drops Ivanka, driving force

Tribune-Review | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, 4:36 p.m.
SABIKA
Jewelry from the Summer 2017 Sabika collection, which is available at sabika-jewelry.com and through consultants. Shown is a Grand Parlors flower necklace and vintage choker.
SABIKA
Jewelry from the Summer 2017 Sabika collection, available at sabika-jewelry.com and through consultants. Shown is a Naive Exotic peace necklace, 1-stone necklace and long necklace.
SABIKA
Jewelry from the Summer 2017 Sabika collection, available at sabika-jewelry.com and through consultants. Shown is a way to pair multiple necklaces.
SABIKA
Jewelry from the Summer 2017 Sabika collection, available at sabika-jewelry.com and through consultants. Shown are the Adornment rose gold chain necklace and cross pendant.

Summer collection

Sabika, a Robinson-based company that designs and creates jewelry that's hand-crafted by female artisans, unveiled its summer collection, which is currently available on line and through consultants. Pieces include a vintage Grand Parlors choker and flower necklace as well as the Naive Exotic peace necklace, 1-stone necklace and long necklace and the Adornment rose gold chain necklace and cross pendant.

“Sabika was founded with the intent of bringing beauty, joy and opportunity to women of all ages and diverse backgrounds,” says founder and CEO Karin Mayr.

Details: sabika-jewelry.com

Nordstrom drops Ivanka collection

Nordstrom says it will stop selling Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories.

The Seattle-based department store chain said the decision was based on the sales performance of the first daughter's brand, The Seattle Times reported.

The move comes amid a weekslong campaign known as “Grab Your Wallet,” which has been calling for a boycott of retailers that carry Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump merchandise. In November, Nordstrom posted a response on Twitter to a shopper's letter calling for the company to stop selling the brand, saying, “We hope that offering a vendor's products isn't misunderstood as us taking a political position; we're not.”

A Nordstrom spokesman didn't say whether the decision to stop buying the brand was permanent, only that they make buying decisions each season. Nordstrom also said it cuts about 10 percent each year based performance.

Driving force

Bakery Square in Pittsburgh's East End is having a Conquer Your Closet Clothing Drive through Feb. 28. Receive a Bakery Square tote with your donation, which can be made at the Bakery Square office lobby. The drive benefits The East End Community Thrift Store.

Details: bakery-square.com

Alluring

MB Bride, 123 S. Urania Ave., Greensburg will have an Allure Bridal & Allure Bridesmaids trunk show Feb. 10-12 by appointment. Meet Allure specialist Christian Nollner. Receive a 10 percent discount during show days. The store will also have an Overstock Sale Feb. 6-10. Prices average 76 percent off with 130 dresses available at $99, 199, $299 and $399. There will also be discounted mother-of-the-bride and mother-of-the-groom and flower girl dresses. Appointments are highly suggested.

Details: 724-836-6626 or mbbride.com

Girls' night

MoZaic Boutique, 1597 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, is having a Girls' Night Out from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 8. Enjoy chocolates from My Favorite Sweet Shoppe and see the latest in spring apparel and accessories. Call to reserve a spot because space is limited.

Details: 412-275-3787 or mozaicboutique.com

Go to market

I Made It! Market's I Made It! Mine will be from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 4 at SouthSide Works, on Pittsburgh's South Side. Find 65 local artisans inside the former Joseph Beth Bookseller space selling everything from hand knits to bath and beauty products to fashion accessories. The I Made It! Sweet market will also be at McCandless Crossing in Ross near Panera Bread and Chipotle from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 11.

Details: imadeitmarket.com

— Staff and wire reports Send fashion news to tribliving@tribweb.com.

