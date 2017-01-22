Showing off that Rust Belt pride

The Rust Belt — a geographic area that once served as the hub of American industry — was the inspiration for a new T-shirt line created by two elementary school buddies from Youngstown, Ohio.

Doug Costanzo and Nick Gallo started the company RustLife, and the first region they recognized is Pittsburgh.

“Pittsburgh has been the city to bounce back,” Costanzo says. “Pittsburgh is thriving and doing well. We want people to realize their roots in this region — the pride of American steel. There is a strong work ethic with the reputation of never giving up.”

Costanzo, 37, and Gallo, 36, chose to start with Pittsburgh because of its rich history.

“Pittsburgh is Steel City USA, home of U.S. Steel, it just felt right, and it's a big market of people all across the U.S. and world,” Gallo says.

The two launched a website in November and also showcased the line on Facebook, which is where Phillip Fisher of Girard, Ohio, saw it. He purchased three ­— one for his son, son-in-law and himself. The shirts cost $20. The Pittsburgh-inspired shirts come in charcoal with yellow and copper designs done by a company in Ohio called Backdraft Screen Printing. There is also a blast furnace version that is a red and grey hue.

“I really like the design and Rust Belt idea behind the company,” says Fisher, who, along with many family members, has worked in manufacturing. “It's about taking pride in your work. This company has a lot of potential to be successful. It's nice to see local guys have a chance at making a small business successful.”

This venture has been talked about for a long time, but it really was fine-tuned this summer and introduced in late fall.

The Pittsburgh version features the city's skyline, as well as a ladle pouring steel. Currently, they offer men's and women's and plan to add children's shirts and envision other items, such as polo shirts, hats, gloves, hoodies, long-sleeved shirts and jackets.

Having been born and raised in the Rust Belt, the owners felt this was a perfect idea for a clothing line. They both have other jobs not related to apparel. Gallo runs an engineering department at a manufacturing company. Costanzo is an activities coordinator for a rehabilitation and assisted living facility.

“We created RustLife to show pride in the area we call home,” Costanzo says. “Through turmoil and challenges, the Rust Belt has endured. It has been the backbone of this nation through many hard times, and a beacon of what industrial America once was and can still be. Regardless of whether you live in the Rust Belt or not, your rustic roots and blue collar work ethic stay with you for a lifetime.”

“We are a small startup company with an idea of sharing our rustic roots through depictions on anything one can wear,” Gallo says. “We are exploring expanding our brand and merchandise into local stores. We are also designing new merchandise and it will be ready within the next two months. We are planning on incorporating all Rust Belt cities into our brand at some point in time.”

Details: 330-502-9809 or rust-life.com

