Fashionable and comfortable workout gear can help you get results

Clothing can have a positive effect on performance.

Dressing in fun, fashionable — yet still comfortable — apparel has the ability to help you achieve the results you want in the gym or on the track or wherever your exercise routine takes you.

“When you look good, you feel good in every single aspect of your life,” says Ashley Ferraro, president at Pittsburgh-based Dona Jo, a women's activewear line. “This rolls right over to your athleisure wear. An outfit that flatters your body, and hugs in just the right spots, can light your workout on fire.”

It has to be the right one, however, says Mark Rullo, owner and exercise physiologist at My Fitness Kitchen in Latrobe. Someone can have the newest, most expensive outfit, but if in their mind they feel like they look like a clown, it is useless, Rullo says.

“But, if you put on clothes and you feel good in those clothes, you will be more apt to work out,” Rullo says. “You won't feel sluggish. The compliance to exercise can be dictated by the way you feel. And colorful matching shoes won't take away from the seriousness of the exercise.”

Because every woman has a unique fitness style, there are many companies offering choices of fashionable workout wear, Rullo says. Not every brand fits every woman, he says. She has to find the apparel that complements her body type.

“As a weight management facility, our success comes with coaching the mind,” Rullo says. “Anything that can create a more positive mindset to lead to more regular daily positive behaviors is critical. Therefore, if one can feel better in their clothes, that's a great first step to start their day. The mind will always trump the body.”

Ferraro says it's best to start with great pair of leggings, because they can be worn to run an errand or run a marathon and are a most versatile piece in your wardrobe. Leggings, comfortable shoes and moisture wicking tops are all part of what's known as athleisure wear — on-trend and functional pieces to not only work out but also grab a coffee with friends.

The consumer's desire for comfort and style combined has sustained the growth of the athleisure movement for the past few years, according to the NPD Group, a Port Washington, N.Y., company that interprets market trends. Athleisure, which is heavily driven by millennials, but appeals to all age groups, continued to be a top growing apparel segment through 2016 with an 11 percent increase that made it into a $45.9 billion market, according to the NPD Group.

The hardest part of working out is getting yourself to actually hit the gym, the mat, the pavement, says Michelle Huie, founder of VIM & VIGR, a company that offers designer socks with health benefits. Incorporating a fun accessory into your workout makes building motivation fun, Huie says. With her brand, fun patterns accompany an extra boost of compression to help keep your circulation flowing and oxygen moving throughout your blood more efficiently.

“You'd be surprised how much oxygen helps make workouts smoother,” Huie says. “VIM & VIGR believes the brighter and bolder, the better. We have patterns ranging from polka dots to nautical stripes to camo, and in all colors under the sun.”

Your workout clothes should support you in pushing boundaries, Huie says. Knee-high socks complete your workout look by supporting your needs and adding a fun flare to keep you fit and in style, Huie says.

When women look good, they feel better and that sense of well-being translates into motivation, which drives them to go the extra mile at the gym or even yoga practice, says Renata Facchini, CEO of Liquido, a company that designs limited edition, all-day activewear, including patterned leggings.

“Tie dyes are always a hit — usually blues and greens and purples are popular as well,” Facchini says. “At the moment, it's all about textures.”

Trends include color blocking, mesh and bold colors and patterns from florals to prints, as well as items that can be worn before and after the workout, experts say.

“This is a big part of my wardrobe because I don't wear jeans,” says Whitney Jones, head coach of Seton-La Salle High School girls' basketball team, at a recent shopping event at Chelsea Collective in Ross Park Mall. “I like to wear darker colors because they don't show flaws. And if they are dark then you don't feel super scandalous wearing them. I also like a higher-waisted bottom.”

Jones' squad was the first to be part of a program at Chelsea Collective, a specialty women's fitness and lifestyle boutique owned by Dick's Sporting Goods located in Ross Park Mall.

The Teams We Love program will partner with local youth and high school teams through May for a two-week shopping period each month. The store will donate 10 percent of every purchase back to the select team when a coupon code is presented at check out. Eligible recipients include both boys and girls teams, school or community-affiliated teams and include cheer, dance and other similar organizations. Nominate your team in the store.

Chelsea Collective (chelseacollective.com), which carries brands from Calia by Carrie Underwood to Koral to Alala to Nike and Under Armour, wants women to feel better about working out because they are wearing items that they love, says spokeswoman Jacque Skowvron.

“We believe sports make people better because they learn life lessons, and we wanted to support more than just players and coaches because parents and other family members and friends also are a part of the team,” Skowvron says.

It's a great partnership, says Seton-La Salle senior basketball player Mia Marzina of Baldwin.

“I really like this program,” she says. “Working out is a big part of my life and wearing fashionable and comfortable clothing and shoes makes the working out that much more enjoyable. “

Her mother, Stefany, says this program is a great opportunity to be able to buy quality workout wear and make money for your team at the same time. It's a wonderful fundraiser, she says.

The macro trend in fashion is all about blending sportswear, apparel, outerwear, night-to-day styling, going cross boundaries and territories, says Luke Grana, CEO and founder at Grana Move, an active wear collection by e-commerce brand Grana. He says they curated a collection of activewear pieces that can be styled with existing basics in any wardrobe.

A cool sweatshirt is a must-have piece, says Kristen Saladino, fashion director for Good Housekeeping, because there are so many colors and prints to choose. She has an oversized one with a hood she wears to warm up after a run and with a skirt for that athleisure vibe.

“Since you can wear workout gear practically anywhere these days — the sleek modern cuts or a pair of amazing kicks can easily take you from a meeting (like this morning for my daughter's parent teacher conference) to a run through the park on my way home — it's a two for one,” Saladino says. “It makes life a little more simple … and who doesn't need to have one less thing to think about?”

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7889 or jharrop@tribweb.com.