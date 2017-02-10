Fashion FYI: Prom fashions, Valentines, bridal show and MommaPalooza

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Prom fashions

DressHaute, a bridal and dress shop in Oakdale, will host Prom Party Love Yourself Fashion Show & Extravaganza from 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe in Canonsburg. The runway event featuring the DressHaute prom collection created by designer and owner of the Oakdale shop Carrie Ann Lehrman is at 2 p.m. There also will be vendors discussing the latest hair styles and offering make-up tips. Proceeds benefit the Washington Area Humane Society. Tickets are $10.

DressHaute is partnering with 100.7 Star Radio and other sponsors to give a high school girl the prom of her dreams — a $1,300 value — which includes a custom-made dress, tuxedo for her date, hair, makeup and nails services, flowers, tanning, limousine, tickets and dinner. The winner will be determined by Feb. 24 and announced on air.

Details: 412-788-1224 or dresshaute.com

For your Valentine

Lapels, A Fine Mens Clothier, a men's clothing boutique at 106 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, will have a jewelry trunk show featuring local designer Elizabeth Krajc from noon to 4 p.m. Feb. 12 as part of Ladies Shopping Day. It's an opportunity for women to buy gifts for the men they love for Valentine's Day.

Details: 724-853-7145 or lapelsmenswear.com

Bridal show

Cavanaugh's Bridal Show is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at DoubleTree by Hilton, Meadowlands, 340 Racetrack Road, Washington. Dozens of wedding professionals will be available to help plan your big day. Tickets are $6.

Details: 412-206-0096 or lovestartshere.com

Store re-opening

Trusst Lingerie, a company that designs and creates lingerie for fuller-busted women through an engineered 3-D support structure, has re-opened its storefront in the Galleria at Mt. Lebanon, 1500 Washington Road, after having a pop-up shop there during the holidays. Customer appreciation week is Feb. 12 to 18.

Details: 412-561-4000 or trusstlingerie.com

Face it

Learn how to properly exfoliate your skin for a smoother, healthier, younger-looking complexion by attending the Masks & Scrubs Lunch & Learn event from at noon Feb. 15. The class will be at Glam Earth, 218 East Main St., Carnegie. Cost is $20, which includes lunch and a $10 Glam Earth gift card. Reservations required.

Details: 412-932-5644

MommaPalooza

MB Bride, 123 S. Urania Ave., Greensburg, will have a MommaPalooza Mother's Dress Spectacular by appointment Feb. 17 to 19. There will be hundreds more mother-of-the-bride and mother-of-the-groom dresses than are normally stocked in store. Receive a 10 percent discount during show days.

Details: 724-836-6626 or mbbride.com

Trunk show

Glitter & Grit, a bridal boutique at 5300 Butler St., Lawrenceville will have a Lillian Wild trunk show by appointment Feb. 17-19. This collection of romantic gowns is made in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

Details: 412-781-2375 or glitterandgritpgh.com

— Staff and wire reports

Send fashion news to tribliving@tribweb.com.