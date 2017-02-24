Fashion FYI: Operatically emphatic, 50 shades, wedding show and pop-up shop

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Operatically emphatic

The Operatically Emphatic fashion show is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 2 at Pittsburgh Opera's Strip District home. Hosted by Friends of Pittsburgh Opera, the evening will offer a retrospective of the trailblazing designer looks curated by James and Karin Legato, who owned Emphatics, a high-end boutique in Pittsburgh.

The runway will feature couture ensembles along with exotic costumes from the wardrobe vault of the opera. Professional models will showcase the Emphatics collection while opera's resident artists will wear the costumes, including some designed by artist David Hockney. Studio Booth of Pittsburgh's East End will present a show of hair fashion and make-up inspired by drama and opera grandeur.

Emphatics closed in 2013 because of James Legato's deteriorating health. After his death in 2015, the Emphatics archives were acquired by the Phoenix Art Museum — a collection of more than 400 pieces, which were featured in an exhibit in November. The pieces span five decades and range from Thierry Mugler to Jean Paul Gaultier to Azzedine Alaia.

“Great fashion transcends being a mere ‘outfit,' and enters the realm of theater and opera,” says Pittsburgh Opera general director Christopher Hahn. “It's no surprise so many of the illustrious designers that Emphatics championed drew their inspiration to the theater.” Proceeds benefit the opera.

Tickets are $40, $100 for VIP.

Details: 412-281-0912 or pittsburghopera.org

Smells nice

Glam Earth, a natural and organic beauty boutique, 218 E. Main St., Carnegie will host Make & Take Natural Perfume 1 class at noon on Feb. 25. You will learn how to make you own natural perfume roll-on. Cost is $12.

Details: 412-932-5644

50 shades of …

The 50 Shades of Style fashion show is from 6 to 10 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Kaufmann Center, 1835 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh's Uptown. The runway event will feature the Queen's Closet-831's upcoming authentic African apparel as well as introduce a new line of men's clothing. Tickets are $25 to $35.

Details: eventbrite.com

Wedding show

Cavanaugh's Cranberry/Wexford Wedding show is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Chadwick Banquet Facility, 10545 Perry Highway, Wexford. Wedding professionals representing everything from bakeries to photography to catering will be available to help plan your big day. Tickets are $6.

Details: 412-206-0096 or brideshow.com

Pop-up shop

Emy Mack Collective, a luxury women's shoe, apparel and accessories boutique based in Shadyside, is having a pop-up shop from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 1-2 as part of Explore Sewickley. Visit the temporary site located at 418 Beaver St., Sewickley.

Details: 412-681-1690 or emymackcollective.com

Trunk shows

• One Brilliant, a women's clothing and accessories boutique, 12 Brilliant Ave., Aspinwall is having a Joseph Ribkoff trunk show from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 2. Receive 20 percent off purchases placed at the show. Details: 412-781-3443 or onebrilliant.com

• Larrimor's, 249 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh is having a Nina McLemore trunk show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 2 to 4. Meet McLemore representative Kimberly Wetherbee. Details: 412-471-5727 or larrimors.com

• MB Bride, 123 S. Urania Ave., Greensburg is having a David Tutera Bridal trunk show and Cameron Blake Mothers dress trunk show by appointment March 3 to 5. Receive a 10 percent discount on a Tutera gown during show days. Details: 724-836-6626 or mbbride.com

Consignment sale

The Pittsburgh North Just Between Friends Consignment sale is March 3 to 5 at Beaver Valley Mall (the former Sears location). Save 50 to 90 percent off retail prices on children's and maternity clothing, toys, books and sporting goods. Admission is $3 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 3 and free from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 4 and 5.

Details: pittsburghnorth.jbfsale.com

Turning 5

The fifth annual Style Week Pittsburgh announced upcoming dates for this year — Aug. 17 to 20. These days will be filled with fashion shows and style events across the city of Pittsburgh. More specifics to follow.

Details: styleweekpittsburgh.com

— Staff reports

Send fashion news to tribliving@tribweb.com.