Fashion news: Cusp, Emmaus Purse Bash, Animal Friends, BMDL Fiber Guild

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

On the cusp

RAW Pittsburgh presents Cusp at 7 p.m. March 9 at Xtaza, 1620 Smallman St., Strip District. RAW is an independent arts organization for artists, by artists. This event showcases local indie talent in visual art, film, fashion design, music, performance art, hair and makeup artistry and photography. One of the featured individuals is hair artist Jamie Scafuri of Bloomfield who specializes in creative color, customized cuts and dreadlocking services and works as a stylist at Metamorphosis Organic Salon and Spa in Lawrenceville. Tickets are $30, $22 in advance.

Details: rawartists.org

In the bag

The Emmaus Purse Bash is from 6 to 9 p.m. March 4 at Holy Trinity Parish Hall, 5718 Steubenville Pike, Robinson. Designer handbags include Michael Kors, Coach and Kate Spade. The grand prize is a Valentino bag valued at $1,000. The event benefits Emmaus, which provides permanent homes, respite care, in-home services and advocacy for people with intellectual disabilities and autism. Tickets are $40.

Details: 412-381-0277 or emmauspgh.org

For our furry friends

J.Crew Mercantile, 8027 McKnight Road, The Block Northway in Ross is partnering with Animal Friends from 1 to 5 p.m. March 5. Receive a 20 percent discount off a purchase of $100 or more and 10 percent of that purchase will be donated at Animal Friends.

Details: 412-364-1171 or theblocknorthway.com

Fiber art

The BMDL Fiber Guild will demonstrate medieval weaving techniques from noon to 3 p.m. March 5 at the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh, 10 Children's Way, Allegheny Square, Pittsburgh's North Side

The guild is part of Barony Marche of the Debatable Lands, a local group of the Society for Creative Anachronism, an international organization dedicated to re-creating skills of pre-17th century Europe.

The artisans will show how to make fabric and trims that were used in clothing in the past and the way to make stretchy fabric without the help of today's tools and technology.

Free with museum admission of $16, $14 for children and senior citizens, children under 2 are free.

Details: 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org

Trunk shows

• Glitter & Grit, a bridal boutique, 5300 Butler St., Lawrenceville, is having a Charlie Brear trunk show March 10 to 12 by appointment. This contemporary bridal label is based in North London. Details: 412-781-2375 or glitterandgritpgh.com

• Larrimor's, a women's and men's clothing boutique, 249 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, is having clothing brand Hickey Freeman and footwear brand Allen Edmonds trunk shows from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9 to 11. Meet Hickey Freeman representative Ralph Quintanilla and Jim Norwood of Allen Edmonds. Details: 412-471-5727 or larrimors.com

MommaPalooza

MB Bride, 123 S. Urania Ave., Greensburg, is having MommaPalooza II Mother's Dress Spectacular March 10 to 12 by appointment for mothers of brides and grooms. Designers featured include Jasmine, Jade and Ursula of Switzerland.

Details: 724-836-6626 or mbbride.com

Consign it

Trunk Shows Boutique, 1815 Washington Road, Upper St. Clair, is now offering consignment of high-end handbags. Contact the store this month if you want to consign a bag or if you want to buy a designer purse.

Details: 412-833-6467 or trunkshowsboutique.com

Tomboy look

Whowhatwear.com offers advice on the pieces you need to look tomboy chic:

High-top sneakers: This sneaker style looks best when juxtaposed with something unexpected like a floral dress or a matching denim top and bottom short set.

A hoodie: A hoodie will add a subtle cool edge to any look of your choosing. When worn with culottes and mules, it becomes street-style ready, just as it would when paired with a skirt or underneath a furry coat.

Track pants: Not only is this still a major trend for 2017, but track pants are a comfortable way to add that athletic-inspired element to your look without going overboard.

A crisp button-down: Instead of wearing your favorite button-down untucked with a pair of distressed denim, layer yours underneath a sweater, buttoned to the top, along with a few other masculine tailored items.

A utility suit: Since utility suits aren't always the most flattering of items, we recommend styling yours with statement coats, printed undershirts and striking accessories. The jumpsuit itself will simply be the cherry on top of an extremely forward look.

— Staff and wire reports

Send fashion news to tribliving@tribweb.com.