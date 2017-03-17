Fashion FYI: Furry friends can show their team spirit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Furry fashion

Pittsburgh-based Little Earth Productions, a long-time professional and sports licensee, is partnering with the Animal Rescue League/Western PA Humane Society to bring sports fan fashion accessories to pets. The company launched a line of pet apparel and accessories, including Steelers and Penguins-related items. Through March 31, consumers can enter coupon code ARL10-10 at checkout online to receive a 10 percent discount. Ten percent of sales during this time will be donated to the Animal Rescue League/Western PA Humane Society.

“The staff at Little Earth Productions is filled with many enthusiastic pet owners as well as avid sports fans, and we are excited to bring these two together to assist a local organization that does so much for the Pittsburgh animal community,” says Ava DeMarco, president of Little Earth Productions. Prices range from $11.99-$29.99.

Details: fantopiashop.com

Material worlds

Carnegie Museum of Art in Oakland is hosting a fashion show inspired by its exhibit “Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion,” which runs through May 1. The runway event called Material Worlds is from 7 to 10 p.m. March 24 at the Ace Hotel Pittsburgh in East Liberty.

The evening will feature local artists who will showcase wearable works of art featuring innovative technology, unique processes and unconventional materials. Artists and designers were selected by a museum committee and include Atticus Adams, Lea Albaugh, Richard Chou and Chengcheng Zhao, Julianne D'Errico, Memphis George, Zain Islam-Hashmi and Brandon Dareff, Stephanie Moye, Rachel Muse, Sarah Jane Sindler and So-Hee Woo. Tickets are $40, $100 for VIP.

Details: 412-622-3131 or cmoa.org

Prom time

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services has teamed with the National Council of Jewish Women, Pittsburgh Section to operate Project Prom out of the council's Thriftique shop, 125 51st St., Lawrenceville.

The giveaway starts March 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and continues from 3 to 6 p.m. March 21 to 23. It will also be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25. The gowns and accessories are free to those who are eligible, such as those who receive services through child welfare, live in a homeless shelter or receive food assistance.

Details: 412-742-4951 or alleghenycounty.us/projectprom

Trunk shows

• Gordon Shoes, 108 West Bridge St., the Waterfront in Homestead, is having a Sandalmania trunk show from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 18 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 19 and a Dansko Trunk Show from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 24 and 25. Details:412-464-1007 or gordonshoes.com

• Larrimor's, 249 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, is having Ermenegildo Zegna and Scarpe Di Bianco trunk shows from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 23 to 25. Zegna is known for its Italian-made suits. Meet representative Renato Chiusoli. The Bianco footwear collection offers classic shoes with modern twists. Meet representative John Lee. Details: 412-471-5727 or larrimors.com

• MB Bride, 123 S. Urania Ave., Greensburg, is having three bridesmaids lines from Jasmine Bridal in a trunk show March 24-26 by appointment. Receive a 10 percent discount during show days. Details: 724-836-6626 or mbbride.com

Girls' night out

MoZaic Boutique, 1597 Washington Pike, Bridgeville in Collier Town Square, is having a Girls' Night Out from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 23. Enjoy a night of shopping spring arrivals and live entertainment by singer Rachel Miller. Space is limited.

Details: 412-275-3787 or mozaicboutique.com

Models needed

Philip Pelusi is looking for hair models. Receive hair color services from 6 to 9 p.m. March 23 at the South Side Salon at 1700 E. Carson St. and then return March 24 for a model presentation from 8 to 10 a.m. Text pictures of your hair current hair color and a brief color history.

Details: 717-678-3406 or philippelusi.com

Looking for local makers

The Bon-Ton family of stores is expanding its Close to Home initiative by adding in-store shops to at least 100 locations in 2017, including the one in Westmoreland Mall, after a successful launch in 45 stores in 2016.

The retailer is inviting local established artists, designers and makers to apply online to have their products sold in store. Product submissions will be accepted through March 24. Applicants must reside in one of Bon-Ton's 25 states to apply.

Bon-Ton also has stores in Cranberry, Washington, Johnstown and Uniontown.

Details: bonton.com

Runway show

The Lost Dreams Awakening — It's a Family Affair fashion show and luncheon is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 25 at the Quality Inn in New Kensington. The event benefits Lost Dreams Awakening, a resource for education/training, support and socialization for those in recovery and their families and friends. Recovering families will model the latest spring fashions by Marshalls Pittsburgh. Tickets are $25.

Details: 724-212-7899 or recoversupportservices.net

Get active

Macy's in Ross Park Mall is hosting #GoYou Active Event at 2 p.m. March 25. This is part of a shopping party for active wear. UPMC health professionals will give free health screenings and advice to help you reach your fitness goals.

Details: 412-366-1400 or macys.com

— Staff reports

Send fashion news to tribliving@tribweb.com.