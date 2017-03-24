Fashion FYI: Macy's adds Avec Les Filles

Contemporary lifestyle brand at Macy's

Avec Les Filles is available at Macy's. The contemporary lifestyle brand created by fashion industry favorite Joyce Azria, is for the self-assured and stylish woman. French for “with the girls,” Avec Les Filles, the line hopes to connect with millennials.

Menswear-inspired shirting is accented with femme ruffle details while overalls receive a chic update rendered in luxurious fabrics. Lattice-work bodies, bomber jackets in opulent textiles and embellished cold-shoulder tops add a formal touch to sportswear, while jersey dresses with knot details, silk hoodies and cropped sweatshirts with satin ties offer an elevated take on the popular athleisure trend. Rounding out the collection are outerwear inspired sleeveless maxi dresses, versatile shift dresses and plisse tops.

The collection retails from $38-$595 and is available at more than 150 stores and online.

“I've always been acutely aware of who the millennial customer is and how her shopping habits have evolved over time,” says Azria. “Avec Les Filles is uniquely positioned to bring a relevant and fashionable connection of lifestyle products in the spirit of today's shopper, and I am grateful to be bringing my vision to life with the power of Macy's.”

Details: macys.com

For the brides

The 28th annual Pittsburgh Bridal Showcase is from noon to 4:30 p.m. March 26 at David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. More than 200 of Pittsburgh's finest wedding experts will feature every service imaginable for planning a wedding, reception and honeymoon. Fashion shows will be held at 1:45 and 3:15 p.m. by The Exquisite Bride, Sorelle Bridal Salon and Koda Bridal. Tickets are $10.

Details: pittsburghbridalshowcase.com

Martini madness

One Brilliant, a women's clothing and accessories boutique, at 12 Brilliant Ave., Aspinwall, is having a Mad Shopping event in conjunction with the neighborhood's Martini Madness night from 6 to 8 p.m. March 30. Enjoy an evening of shopping for the newest spring merchandise, martini tastings, sales, raffles, music and food trucks.

Details: 412-781-3443 or onebrilliant.com

Trunk shows

Larrimor's, 249 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, is having Algo of Switzerland and Christine A. Moore Millinery trunk shows from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 30-April 1. Algo of Switzerland is a family business founded in Zurich in 1917. Meet company representative Nicolas Goetschel. Christine A. Moore creates custom luxury hats and has been the official milliner for the Breeders' Cup since 2013. She will be at the trunk show.

Details: 412-471-5727 or larrimors.com

MB Bride, 123 S. Urania Ave., Greensburg, is having a Sincerity Bridal, a division of Justin Alexander Bridal, trunk show March 31-April 2 by appointment. Receive a 10 percent discount during show days.

Details: 724-836-6626 or mbbride.com

Glitter & Grit, a bridal boutique at 5300 Butler St., Lawrenceville, is having a Kathryn Bass Bridal trunk show March 31-April 2 by appointment. The show will also include her separates collection, including trumpet skirts, wide leg trousers and guipure lace pencil skirts.

Details:412-781-2375 or glitterandgritpgh.com

Consignment sale

The Just Between Friends Consignment sale is from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 31, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 1 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 2 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. Save 50-90 percent off retail prices on everything from children's clothing to maternity wear to sporting goods. Free. There is a $10 fee for a prime time presale pass on March 30.

Details: jbfsale.com

Take the bus

The Shop Til Your Drop consignment bus tour is from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8. Stops include Consignment Cottage, ecoChic, Kindred Spirits, Style Encore and The Savvy Fox. Tickets are $40. Deadline is March 31.

Details: 412-262-0833 or shopconsignmentcottage.com

Open house

On The Rocks Designs will celebrate its 10th anniversary at 448 Studios, 448 Butler St., Etna, from 6 to 9 p.m. March 28. Learn about lost wax casting and view the latest jewelry collection by designer Lisa Parker.

Details: 412-206-9156 or ontherocksdesigns.com

Marketplace

The Carnegie Museum of Art, Oakland, is having a Fashion Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 31-April 2. There will be an expanded selection of merchandise – pieces inspired by the current exhibit “Iris van Herpen: Transforming Fashion” from locals such as Juju vintage boutique, makeup from the Gilded Girl in Lawrenceville, jewelry from artist Sarah Jane Sindler and Soul Sunday, an aromatherapy and wellness line. The Vintage Valet traveling fashion truck will be on site on April 1. There is a brunch on April 2 for $45 with a fashion conversation at 12:30 p.m. by curator Rachel Delphia.

Details: 412-622-3131 or cmoa.org

