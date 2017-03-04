Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fashion

Hempfield cancer survivor goes all natural with care products
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Saturday, March 4, 2017, 9:00 p.m.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A sampling of Nicolina’s All Natural Products. Nicolina Kelly is the creator of Nicolina’s All Natural Products. She began the company after surviving a battle with cancer, wanting to eliminate as many chemicals in the products that her family was using as possible. The products are available for sale East Otterman Chiropractic, among other outlets. (Friday Feb. 10, 2017)
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Nicolina Kelly is the creator of Nicolina’s All Natural Products. She began the company after surviving a battle with cancer, wanting to eliminate as many chemicals in the products that her family was using as possible. The products are available for sale East Otterman Chiropractic, among other outlets. (Friday Feb. 10, 2017)
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A sampling of Nicolina’s All Natural Products. Nicolina Kelly is the creator of Nicolina’s All Natural Products. She began the company after surviving a battle with cancer, wanting to eliminate as many chemicals in the products that her family was using as possible. The products are available for sale East Otterman Chiropractic, among other outlets. (Friday Feb. 10, 2017)
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A sampling of Nicolina’s All Natural Products. Nicolina Kelly is the creator of Nicolina’s All Natural Products. She began the company after surviving a battle with cancer, wanting to eliminate as many chemicals in the products that her family was using as possible. The products are available for sale East Otterman Chiropractic, among other outlets. (Friday Feb. 10, 2017)which Nicolina Kelly began after surviving a battle with cancer and wanted to eliminate as many chemicals in the products that her family was using at East Otterman Chiropractic in Greensburg. ( Friday Feb. 10, 2017)
AUTUMN STANKAY/SKYSIGHT PHOTOGRAPHY
A cancer diagnosis, followed by surgery and chemotherapy took Nicolina Kelly's hair but it could not take her spirit. She overcame the disease, had two children and started her own Hempfield-based business Nicolina's All Natural Products. The line includes lip balm ($5), body butter ($28), hand repair ($16), bug spray ($10) body wash ($26) and foaming hand soap ($14).

Updated 36 minutes ago

Nicolina Kelly dreamed of being a mom, even after doctors told her she wouldn't be able to conceive naturally because of a cancer diagnosis.

After a year of trying to get pregnant, that wish to have children was put on hold when a tumor was discovered on her ovary, which required surgery to remove the tumor and ovary, followed by chemotherapy.

She was 28 years old.

Through the medical treatments, however, her focus on motherhood never wavered. After the operation, doctors harvested her eggs that were fertilized. The embryos were frozen.

They also put her into a temporary induced menopause to try and protect the remaining ovary during chemotherapy. She was told she had almost no chance of getting pregnant naturally.

Kelly, who lives in Hempfield, refused to believe that.

Her oldest son Jett was born in 2011 — conceived naturally.

When she was pregnant with her second son, Rocco, who is 4, doctors found a tumor on the other ovary during a routine ultrasound. She had surgery to remove that tumor and ovary while she was pregnant. It was caught early enough, she didn't need radiation or chemotherapy.

“There was no way I was going to let cancer slow me down,” says Kelly, a 2005 West Virginia University graduate who studied fashion merchandising and business. “That is not me. I was going to overcome this.”

After enduring grueling medical treatments and now being blessed with two healthy children she had always wanted, Kelly got to thinking about eliminating as many chemicals as possible in the products her family was using. She started with making her own lip balm in 2015.

The venture continued with her adding other pure products and giving them as Christmas gifts to family and friends. They liked what she made, and it motivated her to start a business — Nicolina's All Natural Products. The line includes lip balm ($5), body butter ($28), hand repair ($16), bug spray ($10) body wash ($26) and foaming hand soap ($14).

She's constantly fine tuning the line while thinking about potential additions to her Hempfield-based business. Kelly has done extensive research of the ingredients used in beauty products, says customer Toni Aloe of Ligonier.

Aloe, who has known Kelly for her entire life, says Kelly is wonderful and bright and was creative as a child.

“With everything she has been through, she definitely is a survivor,” Aloe says. “She is probably one of the most beautiful bald-headed women I have ever seen (losing her hair after chemotherapy).

“I have used most of the products, and with the hand cream I can say my nails have never looked better. The body cream is just the right amount of thickness and perfect for dry winter skin. The lip balm isn't too gooey. I like that fact that there isn't any junk in her products. There aren't any bad ingredients.”

Those ingredients include essential oils, vitamin E oil, castile soap and jojoba to create safe and natural products.

“I was curious about what we were using on our bodies,” says Kelly, who grew up in Ligonier. “The business just took off. It all happened so fast. … I was reading packages and labels and didn't know what the ingredients were. I've found people like to know what is in the products they are using, and they want natural products.”

Nicolina's All Natural Products are sold at East Otterman Chiropractic (her husband Dr. P.J. Kelly's office) and Spa 309 Salon and Boutique, both in Greensburg; Yoga on 3rd in Irwin; and Mill Creek Furniture in Ligonier.

Kelly has experimented with cleaning products, which she may introduce into the line. She is currently working on creating deodorant, toothpaste and mouthwash.

“This market is hard to break into because it isn't easy getting people to switch products or try something different,” Kelly says. “But I want to continually add new products to give customers options, with all natural products, because it is so important what we put on our bodies.”

Details: 724-331-0583 or nicolinasnaturals.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.