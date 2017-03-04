Hempfield cancer survivor goes all natural with care products

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nicolina Kelly dreamed of being a mom, even after doctors told her she wouldn't be able to conceive naturally because of a cancer diagnosis.

After a year of trying to get pregnant, that wish to have children was put on hold when a tumor was discovered on her ovary, which required surgery to remove the tumor and ovary, followed by chemotherapy.

She was 28 years old.

Through the medical treatments, however, her focus on motherhood never wavered. After the operation, doctors harvested her eggs that were fertilized. The embryos were frozen.

They also put her into a temporary induced menopause to try and protect the remaining ovary during chemotherapy. She was told she had almost no chance of getting pregnant naturally.

Kelly, who lives in Hempfield, refused to believe that.

Her oldest son Jett was born in 2011 — conceived naturally.

When she was pregnant with her second son, Rocco, who is 4, doctors found a tumor on the other ovary during a routine ultrasound. She had surgery to remove that tumor and ovary while she was pregnant. It was caught early enough, she didn't need radiation or chemotherapy.

“There was no way I was going to let cancer slow me down,” says Kelly, a 2005 West Virginia University graduate who studied fashion merchandising and business. “That is not me. I was going to overcome this.”

After enduring grueling medical treatments and now being blessed with two healthy children she had always wanted, Kelly got to thinking about eliminating as many chemicals as possible in the products her family was using. She started with making her own lip balm in 2015.

The venture continued with her adding other pure products and giving them as Christmas gifts to family and friends. They liked what she made, and it motivated her to start a business — Nicolina's All Natural Products. The line includes lip balm ($5), body butter ($28), hand repair ($16), bug spray ($10) body wash ($26) and foaming hand soap ($14).

She's constantly fine tuning the line while thinking about potential additions to her Hempfield-based business. Kelly has done extensive research of the ingredients used in beauty products, says customer Toni Aloe of Ligonier.

Aloe, who has known Kelly for her entire life, says Kelly is wonderful and bright and was creative as a child.

“With everything she has been through, she definitely is a survivor,” Aloe says. “She is probably one of the most beautiful bald-headed women I have ever seen (losing her hair after chemotherapy).

“I have used most of the products, and with the hand cream I can say my nails have never looked better. The body cream is just the right amount of thickness and perfect for dry winter skin. The lip balm isn't too gooey. I like that fact that there isn't any junk in her products. There aren't any bad ingredients.”

Those ingredients include essential oils, vitamin E oil, castile soap and jojoba to create safe and natural products.

“I was curious about what we were using on our bodies,” says Kelly, who grew up in Ligonier. “The business just took off. It all happened so fast. … I was reading packages and labels and didn't know what the ingredients were. I've found people like to know what is in the products they are using, and they want natural products.”

Nicolina's All Natural Products are sold at East Otterman Chiropractic (her husband Dr. P.J. Kelly's office) and Spa 309 Salon and Boutique, both in Greensburg; Yoga on 3rd in Irwin; and Mill Creek Furniture in Ligonier.

Kelly has experimented with cleaning products, which she may introduce into the line. She is currently working on creating deodorant, toothpaste and mouthwash.

“This market is hard to break into because it isn't easy getting people to switch products or try something different,” Kelly says. “But I want to continually add new products to give customers options, with all natural products, because it is so important what we put on our bodies.”

Details: 724-331-0583 or nicolinasnaturals.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com.