Pittsburgh-founded ModCloth bought by Wal-Mart subsidiary

Online indie and vintage-inspired clothing and accessories retailer ModCloth, which was started in Pittsburgh, is now part of the world's largest retailer.

Jet.com, a subsidiary of Walmart, finalized the purchase of Modcloth, which has a warehouse in Crafton and offices in San Francisco and Los Angeles, on March 17 for a reported $50 million to $75 million.

It's the continuation of acquisitions by Walmart in answer to competition from Amazon. Walmart, which has more than 11,000 stores, bought Shoebuy for $70 million to boost its footwear sales and then went after Moosejaw, a Michigan company that specializes in outdoor recreation and apparel and gear for $51 million. The retailing giant acquired Jet.com in August for $3 billion.

According to a statement from Modcloth, the ModCloth team will continue to operate its site and store as a standalone brand. ModCloth CEO Matthew Kaness, his executive team, and ModCloth's more than 300 employees will continue to be based in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Pittsburgh.

In a statement on her blog, founder Susan Gregg Koger, who remains a part of the company, said, “This will give us the necessary resources and support that we need as a business to grow. Growth allows us to reach more women, grow our community, and amplify our message.”

“Amazon has been recruiting the top fashion and fiber students out of the leading fashion schools,” says Burt P. Flickinger III, managing director Strategic Resource Group based in New York, which monitors consumer trends. “It's like an arms race. (Walmart) wants uniquely designed fashions, and its strategy is to run the retail chains out of business. Modcloth is a perfect acquisition. It definitely brings in new customers and can attract the next generation of customers from junior high to high schoolers.”

Flickinger says Walmart is now passing up Target in men's and boy's clothing and accessories with better quality at a good value, he says. And with Modcloth being headquartered in the U.S., it fits with Walmart wanting to buy American and expands its women's apparel market.

ModCloth was founded in 2002 in a college dorm room by high school sweethearts and Carnegie Mellon University graduates Gregg Koger and then-boyfriend Eric Koger.

The venture started out as an outlet for Gregg Koger's love of thrift shopping. In high school in Florida, she often found herself unable to pass up a great vintage find, no matter its size.

Pittsburgh is one of ModCloth's top performing cities, according to company information released in 2016. At the end of the first quarter of 2016, ModCloth had five consecutive quarters of profitability. Its net revenue has grown in excess of $150 million and it has more than 5 million social-media followers, including 5 million visitors to modcloth.com. ModCloth's app was rated the No. 1 clothing retail app by the Application Resource Center from Applause, a third-party analyst that researches customer app ratings and reviews.

The company opened several pop-up shops in 2016, including in Pittsburgh, and a full-time store in Austin, Texas. But recently, employees have been faced with layoffs. In her blog, Gregg Koger said the acquisition could allow for more brick-and-mortar Modcloth stores.

Gregg Koger visited her alma mater in September to talk to students, faculty and community members at the Tepper School of Business. She talked about how her company offers garments in a full range of sizes — extra small to 4X — because fashion is for everybody.

At the 2016 talk, she also said, “Most days I am so excited and love what I do, but there are also days when I say to myself, ‘Who put me in charge?' But really, I would say, enjoy the ride. It's scary, but when I look back, it's not about the destination. It's about the journey. And ModCloth isn't there yet. We are a small fish in a big pond, so that's why I keep dreaming and chasing those dreams.”

“This is sad,” says O'Hara fashion designer Lana Neumeyer. “I don't understand. … Why Walmart? ModCloth is a Pittsburgh-based business and I think this is a big loss for our city.”

“There has been a lot of buying going on by Jet.com and Walmart,” says Suzanne Mauro, a stylist from Pittsburgh's East End and instructor at the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, Downtown. “I think they want to become an online mega-store to compete with Amazon. Purchasing Modcloth will certainly accelerate their fashion.”

Walmart wants the Modcloth customer who is all ages, not just the young buyers, Mauro says.

“I was at their pop-up shop, and I saw all ages there,” Mauro says. “Walmart wants those customers. And fashion isn't about skinny anymore. Style has no boundaries.”

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7889 or jharrop@tribweb.com.