fashion FYI

Get crafty

The Cutting Edge of Craft: Handmade Arcade and Spool will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 4 at Spool, 816 E. Warrington Ave., in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood. Join local makers, Handmade Arcade's creative team and Spool's independent business owners for a night of making, community and conversation. Learn how to apply for this year's Handmade Arcade on Dec. 2 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. Free.

There also will be free workshop presented by Innovation Works from 6 to 8 p.m. April 6 at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, East Liberty. This event — Art of Scaling Your Handmade Business — is for small-business owners of handcrafted goods. Registration is required.

Details: 412-681-1520 or handmadearcade.com

Shopping event

The 10th annual Girls Gone Shopping event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 2 at Center Stage, 1495 Old Broadhead Road, Monaca. More than 80 crafters and vendors will be selling everything from clothing to accessories. There will be a fashion show. A portion of the proceeds benefit Beaver County Pathways, a counseling and wellness center in Ambridge. Free.

Details: 724-774-2718

Go glam

The Otherworldly Glam with the Carnegie Museum of Art store at the Gilded Girl, 5104 Butler St., Lawrenceville will be from 7 to 9 p.m. April 5. Learn the latest trends in makeup from national and international runway shows. Cost is $35.

Details: 412-450-0578 or thegildedgirl.com

For a good cause

Emy Mack Collective, a luxury footwear and accessories boutique, 723 Filbert St., Shadyside will host a shopping event from 5:30 to 9 p.m. April 6. A percentage of the evening's sales will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Details: 412-681-1690 or emymackcollective.com

Shoe event

Nordstrom in Ross Park Mall will have a Dansko shoe event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 6. View the spring collection and meet the company's footwear representative.

Details: 412-548-4300 or Nordstrom.com

Trunk shows

• Larrimor's, 249 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh will present trunk shows of Italian-made clothing by Canali and footwear by Magnanni from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 6-8. Meet Canali representative Peter Belci and Colin Combes of Magnanni. Details: 412-471-5727 or larrimors.com

• MB Bride, 123 S. Urania Ave., Greensburg is having a Justin Alexander Signature Bridal trunk show by appointment April 7-9. Receive a 10 percent discount during show days. Details: 724-836-6626 or mbbride.com

• SEE, an eyewear company at 5533 Walnut St., Shadyside, is having a spring trunk show from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 8 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 9. Details: 412-316-4033 or seeeyewear.com

Make a donation

Clean out your closets and help pets in need with the Animal Rescue League & Western PA Humane Society, which is partnering with Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania for the Redd Up program. Donate clothing, shoes or house wares from noon to 3 p.m. April 7 at the Pittsburgh North Side shelter, 1101 Western Ave., and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pittsburgh East End shelter, 6926 Hamilton Ave.

Details: 412-345-7300 or animalrescue.org

Vintage

PGH Vintage Mixer is hosting its first home show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8 at Teamster Hall Local 249, Lawrenceville. In addition to the furnishings, there will be a Consider Your Closet vintage fashion floor featuring men's and women's clothing. A portion of the door fees will be donated to Proud Haven, whose mission is to provide a safe shelter for homeless LGBTQ youth. Tickets are $5. Free for children 12 and younger.

Details: pghvintagemixer.com

Fabric fair

The Salvation Army Greater Pittsburgh Women's Auxiliary Fabric Fair, celebrating 30 years, will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8 at the Salvation Army Pittsburgh Temple Worship & Service Center, on the Mt. Lebanon/Dormont border.

Details: 412-207-2127

On the runway

The Pittsburgh Alumnae Panhellenic Scholarship benefit luncheon and fashion show will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 8 at South Hills Country Club. Tickets are $40, $25 for students, $15 for children.

Details:pghalumpanhel.org

Bag it

The Designer Purse Bash will be from 1 to 5 p.m. April 8 at the Delmont Fire Hall. Tickets are $25. The event benefits the Delmont Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.

Details: 724-689-5591

