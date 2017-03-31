Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Fashion

fashion FYI

Tribune-Review | Friday, March 31, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
PHOTO COURTESY OF SPOOL
Folded fabric stars created at Spool, a fabric shop, sewing studio and gathering place located in Allentown. It will be the site of The Cutting Edge of Craft: Handmade Arcade and Spool that is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 4 at Spool, 816 E. Warrington Ave. join local makers, Handmade Arcade’s creative team and Spool’s independent business owners for a free night of making, craft, community and conversation. Make your own wearable creations and learn how to apply for upcoming Handmade Arcade to be held Dec. 2.

Get crafty

The Cutting Edge of Craft: Handmade Arcade and Spool will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 4 at Spool, 816 E. Warrington Ave., in Pittsburgh's Allentown neighborhood. Join local makers, Handmade Arcade's creative team and Spool's independent business owners for a night of making, community and conversation. Learn how to apply for this year's Handmade Arcade on Dec. 2 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. Free.

There also will be free workshop presented by Innovation Works from 6 to 8 p.m. April 6 at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary, East Liberty. This event — Art of Scaling Your Handmade Business — is for small-business owners of handcrafted goods. Registration is required.

Details: 412-681-1520 or handmadearcade.com

Shopping event

The 10th annual Girls Gone Shopping event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 2 at Center Stage, 1495 Old Broadhead Road, Monaca. More than 80 crafters and vendors will be selling everything from clothing to accessories. There will be a fashion show. A portion of the proceeds benefit Beaver County Pathways, a counseling and wellness center in Ambridge. Free.

Details: 724-774-2718

Go glam

The Otherworldly Glam with the Carnegie Museum of Art store at the Gilded Girl, 5104 Butler St., Lawrenceville will be from 7 to 9 p.m. April 5. Learn the latest trends in makeup from national and international runway shows. Cost is $35.

Details: 412-450-0578 or thegildedgirl.com

For a good cause

Emy Mack Collective, a luxury footwear and accessories boutique, 723 Filbert St., Shadyside will host a shopping event from 5:30 to 9 p.m. April 6. A percentage of the evening's sales will benefit the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Details: 412-681-1690 or emymackcollective.com

Shoe event

Nordstrom in Ross Park Mall will have a Dansko shoe event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 6. View the spring collection and meet the company's footwear representative.

Details: 412-548-4300 or Nordstrom.com

Trunk shows

• Larrimor's, 249 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh will present trunk shows of Italian-made clothing by Canali and footwear by Magnanni from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 6-8. Meet Canali representative Peter Belci and Colin Combes of Magnanni. Details: 412-471-5727 or larrimors.com

• MB Bride, 123 S. Urania Ave., Greensburg is having a Justin Alexander Signature Bridal trunk show by appointment April 7-9. Receive a 10 percent discount during show days. Details: 724-836-6626 or mbbride.com

• SEE, an eyewear company at 5533 Walnut St., Shadyside, is having a spring trunk show from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 8 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 9. Details: 412-316-4033 or seeeyewear.com

Make a donation

Clean out your closets and help pets in need with the Animal Rescue League & Western PA Humane Society, which is partnering with Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania for the Redd Up program. Donate clothing, shoes or house wares from noon to 3 p.m. April 7 at the Pittsburgh North Side shelter, 1101 Western Ave., and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pittsburgh East End shelter, 6926 Hamilton Ave.

Details: 412-345-7300 or animalrescue.org

Vintage

PGH Vintage Mixer is hosting its first home show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8 at Teamster Hall Local 249, Lawrenceville. In addition to the furnishings, there will be a Consider Your Closet vintage fashion floor featuring men's and women's clothing. A portion of the door fees will be donated to Proud Haven, whose mission is to provide a safe shelter for homeless LGBTQ youth. Tickets are $5. Free for children 12 and younger.

Details: pghvintagemixer.com

Fabric fair

The Salvation Army Greater Pittsburgh Women's Auxiliary Fabric Fair, celebrating 30 years, will be from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 8 at the Salvation Army Pittsburgh Temple Worship & Service Center, on the Mt. Lebanon/Dormont border.

Details: 412-207-2127

On the runway

The Pittsburgh Alumnae Panhellenic Scholarship benefit luncheon and fashion show will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 8 at South Hills Country Club. Tickets are $40, $25 for students, $15 for children.

Details:pghalumpanhel.org

Bag it

The Designer Purse Bash will be from 1 to 5 p.m. April 8 at the Delmont Fire Hall. Tickets are $25. The event benefits the Delmont Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary.

Details: 724-689-5591

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.