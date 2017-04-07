fashion fyi

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Looking for vendors

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is looking for vendors for a new, weekly night market that will occur Saturdays in Market Square, Pittsburgh beginning in May and run through October. They are looking for handmade jewelry, fashion, arts, crafts and small batch culinary items. The partnership is also in search of vendors for Picklesburgh on July 28-29 on the Clemente Bridge, Pittsburgh and the Peoples Gas Holiday Market in November and December, in Market Square. Applications available online. Those received prior to April 11 will be reviewed for a first-wave acceptance. Applicants will be accepted on a rolling basis after that.

Details: downtownpittsburgh.com

Seeking nominations

Style Week Pittsburgh is looking for nominations for its Style Awards. The fifth annual fashion event is Aug. 17-20 at various locations in and around the city of Pittsburgh. Categories include Designer of Year, Hair Salon of the Year, Blogger of the Year, Photographer of the Year, Boutique of the Year, Innovator of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year. The winners will be honored during the event. Deadline is May 30.

Details: styleweekpittsburgh.com

Trunk show

Larrimor's, 249 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh is having a pre-fall/fall St. John trunk show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 13. Meet St. John representative Jennifer Carrillo.

Details: 412-471-5727 or larrimors.com

Swap it

The Steel City Swappers will be hosting a spring clothing swap from 6 to 8 p.m. April 11 upstairs at Shady Grove, 5500 Walnut St., Shadyside. When you arrive you can start organizing clothes on the appropriate table. Bring only gently used, clean items.

Details: 412-889-5871

Dine and shop

Emiliano's Mexican Restaurant & Bar in Cranberry and Talbots in Shadyside have teamed with the Animal Rescue League & Western PA Humane Society for a dine and shop event. Dine at Emiliano's, 20111 US Rt. 19, between 11 a.m. and 10 p.m. on April 10 and 15 percent of your order will be donated to the Animal Rescue League & Western PA. Humane Society or shop at Talbots, 5428 Walnut St., Shadyside between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. April 12 where 10 percent of sales will be donated.

Details: 412-345-7300 or animalrescue.org

Spring into spring

These are the latest spring must-haves, according to whowhatwear.com.

Fresh white sneakers: Step into spring in style with sneakers that are as crisp as the weather.

Deconstructed shirt: A top with cutout shoulders or an off-the-shoulder look is the perfect go-to blouse for the often temperamental spring weather. Wear it with jeans or a miniskirt.

Statement denim: Upgrade your denim game this season with embroidery, patched together washes and more.

Straw bag: Your carryall deserves a makeover too, and make sure it's a festive one. Fashion girls are loving breezy straw totes.

Ruffled miniskirt: Ruffled skirts are currently everywhere. Don't be afraid to go for crazy prints in this silhouette as well.

Breezy shirtdress: Shirt dresses are the perfect way to stay cool while looking professional (i.e., you can totally wear yours to work and beyond).

Paperbag-waist trousers: This “ugly” pant trend is proving to be indestructible as the months go on and we are so OK with that.

Satin midi skirt: Slip into this silky piece day in and day out with ease as it can effortlessly transition from afternoon activities with sneakers to nighttime with a lace-up heel.

Pinterest says ...

Self.com offers the seven beauty trends of 2017, according to Pinterest.

Microblading: If you thought this brow trend was going to fizzle out in 2017, think again. Microblading is a semi-permanent way to get full, natural looking brows.

Hair scarves: When your hair won't cooperate, tie on a hair scarf. Pinterest predicts that this protective hairstyle is going to be more popular than ever in 2017.

Lip and cheek stains: Lip stains are on the rise as a Korean-beauty product, but women are also finding ways to do-it-yourself the product. According to Pinterest, over two million users have saved pins with double-duty products of a lip and cheek stain.

Ash balayage: 2016 was all about silver strands and balayage. And in 2017, Pinterest predicts the two are going to come together for an ashy version of the classic hair color trend.

Chrome nails: Chrome nail polish can be gorgeous. These mirrored manicures are going to replace the coffin nail trend in 2017, according to Pinterest.

Charcoal face masks: On Pinterest, do-it-yourself is kind. Whether it's face masks or hair rinses, users love to save beauty recipes to their boards. Charcoal is already a buzzing ingredient in the beauty aisle, and in 2017, it's going to be a popular do-it-yourself as well. The jet-black powder is great for absorbing excess oil on acne-prone skin types. A popular features a blend of bentonite clay, charcoal and matcha green tea.

Cut-crease eye makeup: Cut-crease eye makeup started gaining momentum on Instagram. And now the tutorials are plentiful on Pinterest as well. Think of the cut-crease technique like contouring for your eyelids.

