Fashion FYI: Lapels celebrates 14 years in Greensburg

Happy anniversary

Lapels, A Fine Mens Clothier, 106 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg will celebrate its 14th anniversary from 4:30 to 9 p.m. April 19. Enjoy hors d'oeuvres and wine reception, featuring Rizzo's Malabar Inn. There will be extra discounts available and an opportunity to see new spring merchandise.

Details: 724-853-7145 or lapelsgreensburg.com

Skincare event

Sephora stores will host Skincare That's So You April 15-16. Receive a complimentary skincare consultation from a beauty advisor who will help you find the perfect products for your skin.

Details: sephora.com

Fulltime events

Fulltime, the festival of Pittsburgh-based, open-sourced, city-wide celebration of hard working creative people is hosting its third annual festival April 19-23. The opening event is the Pittsburgh T-shirt Art Show from 6 to 9 p.m. April 19 at Commonwealth Press warehouse, 2315 Wharton St., Pittsburgh's South Side. This one-day pop-up show features only artwork printed on T-shirts. Free

Details: fulltimepgh.com

Runway event

Students at La Roche College in McCandless will host a multicultural celebration of food, crafts and clothing at the annual GLOBE Fashion Show beginning at 6 p.m. April 20 at the Kerr Fitness & Sports Center on campus. The show will highlight styles from places such as Saudi Arabia, China, Vietnam, Poland and Spain. Sponsored by GLOBE (Globalization for La Roche College, One Beat on Earth) the event is free. GLOBE is a student organization that encourages intellectual dialogue and friendship among international and American students.

Details: laroche.edu

Reuse it

The Ecolution Fashion Show is from 7 to 10 p.m. April 20 at Fairmont Pittsburgh, 510 Market St. Hosted by Pittsburgh Earth Day 2017, the event will feature a presentation of high-end, eco-friendly couture. Curated by Richard Parsakian, owner of Eons Fashion Antique in Shadyside, designers were challenged to integrate sustainable, recyclable and organic materials into stellar environmentally-savvy ensembles that will characterize the constellations for this year's “Planets – Preserving the Wonders of the Universe” theme. Tickets are $25, $60 for VIP.

Details: pittsburghearthday.org

Bon voyage

Roberta Weissburg Leathers, 5415 Walnut St., Shadyside, is having a Brighton Bon Voyage Party from 2 to 7 p.m. April 20. Some of the Brighton collectibles will be retired. The best tropical-themed outfit wins a prize.

Details: 412-681-8188 or robertaweissburgleathers.com

Be thrifty

The Spring Thrift & Designer Days sale is from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 21, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 22 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 at Thriftique, 125 51 St., Lawrenceville. Sponsored by the National Council of Jewish Women, this shopping event offers gently-worn clothing, shoes and accessories at a 25-50 percent discount.

Details: 412-742-4951 or ncjwpgh.org

Trunk shows

Larrimor's, 249 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, is having Oxxford and Eton trunk shows from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 20-22. Meet Eton representative Louis Costa and Chris Brueckner of Oxxford.

Details: 412-471-5727 or larrimors.com

MB Bride, 123 S. Urania Ave., Greensburg, is having an Allure Bridals women's size trunk show April 21-23 by appointment. There will be more than 150 styles in sizes 16W up to 30W. Receive a 10 percent discount during show days.

Details: 724-836-6626 or mbbride.com

Gordon Shoes, 108 W. Bridge St., The Waterfront in Homestead, will have a L'Artiste trunk show from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 22. These shoes are hand-painted.

Details: 412-464-1007 or gordonshoes.com

Ross Park happenings

Ross Park Mall will welcome Alex and Ani, an eco-conscious jewelry and accessory retailer April 21 and The Direction, which specializes in city, state and college-themed clothing in early summer. The mall also has a promotion called Be More Than Pink where when you donate $10 to Susan G. Komen by May 31 you will receive a discount card for 15-25 percent off one item at participating retailers.

Details: simon.com

Shop retro

The Senator John Heinz History Center's fifth annual Vintage Pittsburgh vendor fair, presented in partnership with The Neighborhood Flea is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22. The event to be held at 1212 Smallman St., Strip District features more than 40 local vendors selling genuine vintage fashion, accessories, housewares, vinyl, home décor, artwork, books, toys, small furniture and collectibles. Tickets for that museum that day are $10 for general admission, $6.50 for students and children ages 6 to 17

Details: 412-454-6459 or heinzhistorycenter.org

