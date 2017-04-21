Fashion FYI: Nordstrom's celebrates Beauty Trendy Week

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nordstrom in Ross Park Mall will celebrate Beauty Trend Week April 23-29. The team will share beauty trends from New York Fashion Week which this year are polished nudes, rosy to red and golden days/sultry nights. Share some time with the experts to learn how to achieve the freshest runway-inspired looks. Free

Details: 412-548-4300 or Nordstrom.com

Consignment sale

The Just Between Friends Pittsburgh East consignment sale is April 22-23 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 22-23 (free). Save 50-90 percent off retail on items such as children's and maternity clothing, toys, and sporting goods.

Details: 724-417-8220 or jbfsale.com

Revealed

Join Devoted To You and Soiree by Souleret and partner Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy for ReVeal, a wedding showcase that features the work of some of the city's premier wedding vendors such as All Occasions Party Rental, Ryan Zarichnak Photography, A Tortorice Limousine, Fox Petal Floral Design Studio, Burgh Brides,Weddings by Alisa, All Heart Photo & Video, Steven Vance, The BLK Tux, Schiemer Entertainment, Reveal Pittsburgh, The Porch at Schenley, Evolutionare, Lux Photobooth, MJ, Community Flower Shop, The Magic Moment Bridal Studio, A Simple Vow, Lendable Linens, Mediterra Cake House and E.F. Lighting. They have teamed to host an actual wedding ceremony for couple and 30 guests at 3:30 p.m. April 23 at Schenley Plaza in Oakland. The event is free, but registration is required.

After the ceremony there will be a meet and greet for guests with the vendors

Details: revealpittsburgh.com

Stepping into spring

The Duquesne University Women's Guild is sponsoring Stepping Into Spring fashion show and luncheon at 11 a.m. April 23 at the school's Union Ballroom. Stein Mart will provide the runway looks and there will also be a designer purse bash. The event benefits Women's Guild Endowed Scholarship and Campus Ministry Student Projects. Tickets are $30.

Details: 412-874-8155 or duq.edu/womens-guild

Launch party

The fifth annual Style Week Pittsburgh is having a launch party from 6 to 8 p.m. April 26 at Ace Hotel Pittsburgh in East Liberty. The theme of this year's event Aug. 17-20 will be announced. The event is free.

Details: styleweekpittsburgh.com

Grand opening

Blanc de Blanc Bridal Boutique, 1806 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver, is having a grand opening party from 7-10 p.m. April 27. Enjoy cocktails, desserts and the latest bridal trends.

Details: 412-884-8000 or blancdeblancbridal.com

Haute wired

The Carnegie Museum of Art, 4400 Forbes Ave. in Oakland is hosting Haute Wired Gala from 6 to 10 p.m. April 28. It's an evening of cocktails and dinner amidst Iris van Herpen's stunning collection of garments from the exhibit that's currently at the museum through May 1. Tickets are $400, $600 for VIP.

Details: 412-622-3131 or cmoa.org

Women's show

The Premier Pittsburgh Women's Expo & Show promoting fashion and beauty, health and wellness and empowerment for women is presented by Posh Events and Exotic Hush is on April 29 and includes a fashion show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh. The Women's Expo is from noon to 6 p.m. with the runway event from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $15 for the expo and $25 for the fashion show.

Details: 412-565-6000 or pittsburghcc.com

Trunk shows

Uptown by Kiya Tomlin, 5983 Broad St., East Liberty, is having an Earth Day trunk show from 1 to 4 p.m. April 22. See Tomlin's latest collection as well as the line of sustainable jewelry by Idia'Dega, a global collaboration of women artisans.

Details: 412-361-2100 or uptownsweats.com

Trunk Shows Boutique, 1815 Washington Road, Upper St. Clair, is having a Carlisle trunk show through April 25.

Details: 412-833-6467 or trunkshowsboutique.com

Larrimor's, 249 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, is having a Stizzoli fall/winter trunk show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 27-29. The collection of fine knits made in Italy includes suits, dresses, skirts, jackets, sweaters and trousers. Meet company representative Lino Puccio.

Details: 412-471-5727 or larrimors.com

Glitter & Grit, a bridal boutique at 5300 Butler St., Lawrenceville, is having Yoav Rish and Kata Banko Couture trunk shows April 28-30 by appointment. Based in Tel Aviv, Yoav Rish collections are boho chic while Kato Banko Couture features accessories that blend modern with time-tested techniques.

Details: 412-781-2375 or glitterandgritpgh.com

Gordon Shoes, 108 W. Bridge St., The Waterfront in Homestead, is having a Vionic trunk show from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. April 28-29. With over 30 years of research and development behind this technology, Vionic footwear promotes natural alignment from the ground up.

Details: 412-464-1007 or gordonshoes.com

Art of Fashion

The Latrobe Art Center presents Art of Fashion, a New York style runway show, at 11:30 a.m. May 20 at 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe. The featured designer is David Seremet. The theme is Daddy's Girl. Seremet will showcase his vintage children's fashion collection. In addition, local men and women will be modeling the latest fashions from Rose Style Shop, Lapels, A Fine Men's Clothier and handmade jewelry by Elizabeth Krajc. Tickets are $40-$60 and must be purchased by May 15.

Details: 724-537-7011 or latrobeartcenter.org

Send fashion news to tribliving@tribweb.com.