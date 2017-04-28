Fashion FYI

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Tribune-Review | Friday, April 28, 2017, 8:39 p.m.
KRISTEN DORSEY DESIGNS
'Hatchet Fringe Earrings' designed by Kristen Dorsey of Kristen Dorsey Designs. Her collection will be available at a cocktail party from 6 to 8 p.m. May 5 and a trunk show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6 at Four Winds Gallery in Shadyside.
The 'Grape Tassel Necklace' designed by Kristen Dorsey of Kristen Dorsey Designs. Her collection will be available at a cocktail party from 6 to 8 p.m. May 5 and a trunk show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6 at Four Winds Gallery in Shadyside.
The 'New Ring' designed by Kristen Dorsey of Kristen Dorsey Designs. Her collection will be available at a cocktail party from 6 to 8 p.m. May 5 and a trunk show from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6 at Four Winds Gallery in Shadyside.

See more clearly

Optometrist Dr. Richard Lappen presents his 14th annual Sun-Sational Sun Glass Event & Designer trunk show at 1821 Jefferson St., Greensburg from 4 to 8 p.m. May 4 and 11. This is an opportunity to peruse sunglasses by well-known designer names such as Tiffany & Co., Persol, Prada, Ray-Ban, Burberry, Tory Burch, Dior, Gucci, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade, Boss and Carrera. Receive 40 percent off of sun wear during show days. Enjoy snacks and beverages, as well as a chance to win a prize valued at $300.

Details: 724-837-5350

Trunk shows

• The Four Winds Gallery, 5512 Walnut St., Shadyside is having a Kristen Dorsey Designs trunk show May 5 and 6. Dorsey will be debuting the Hatchet Women Collection as well as giving a demonstration of her ancient jewelry technique. This collection tells the story of how Chickasaw women defended their villages from the French in the 1730s. There will be a cocktail reception from 6 to 8 p.m. May 5 and a personal appearance and sculptural jewelry demonstration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 6. Details: kristendorseydesigns.com

• Larrimor's, 249 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, is having To Boot New York shoes, Good Man Brand clothing and Randolph Engineering eye wear trunk shows from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 4 to 6. Meet David Bond of To Boot New York and Chris Findley of Good Man Brand. Details: 412-471-5727 or larrimors.com

Class time

Glam Earth Natural & Organic Beauty Boutique, 218 E. Main St., Carnegie is having a contour workshop at 1 p.m. April 29. Learn how to define your jawline, fake a slimmer nose or enhance your cheekbones.

Cost is $20. Details: 412-932-5644 or glamearth.biz

Pendant making

Pittsburgh Glass Center, 5472 Penn Ave., Friendship/Garfield area, is having a class on making compression pendants from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 29. In this workshop you will use a torch to melt glass rods and combine colors to make pendants that look like an explosion of color.

Cost is $140. Details: 412-365-2145 or pittsburghglasscenter.org

Get dolled up

La Pomponnee in Mt. Lebanon is celebrating its 25th anniversary from 6 to 10 p.m. May 4 with Get Dolled Up, an evening of fashion and fun at Bella Sera, 414 Morganza Road, Canonsburg. The event, which includes a runway show, benefits Dress for Success Pittsburgh, which empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and the development tools to help them thrive in the workplace.

Tickets are $50. Details: 412-563-3990 or lapomponnee.com

Do the Derby

Savoy restaurant, 2623 Penn Ave., Strip District, is having a Do the Derby event from 3 to 7 p.m. May 6. Attendees are invited to wear Kentucky Derby-style hats, seersucker suits and sundresses. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Macedonia F.A.C.E. Family & Community Enrichment Center, a faith-based nonprofit community outreach of Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh with a mission to address disparities that impact the African-American family.

Tickets are $25, $20 in advance. Details: 412-281-0660 or savoypgh.com

Bridal show

The fifth annual Pittsburgh South Asian Bridal Show is from 1 to 6 p.m. April 30 at the Westin Convention Center, 1000 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh. There will be a runway event at 2 p.m. Organized by Divine Celebrations, more than 50 vendors will be available to help plan your big day.

Tickets are $5. Details: pghsabridal.com

— Staff reports

Send fashion news to tribliving@tribweb.com.

