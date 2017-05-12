Fashion FYI: Students create jewelry for cancer patients

Jewelry Love

Jewelry Love is the creation of Allderdice High School in Squirrel Hill metals shop teacher Julie Farber. In 2012, she became interested in helping women with cancer upon hearing the news that a parent of one of her students had lost her battle with the disease. Farber contacted Lisa Lurie, a cancer survivor who co-founded Cancer Be Glammed, an organization that empowers women to recover with dignity, self-esteem and style. She recommended women battling or who have overcome cancer and Farber had her students design and make jewelry for these individuals. It started with 20 students and 13 recipients and has grown to 56+ students and 39 recipients. At 1 p.m. May 13 at Summerset at Frick Clubhouse in Squirrel Hill, the students will gift the necklaces, bracelets and rings to the women.

Details: 412-418-9213

Trunk shows

Crossroads Boutique & Cattiva, 24 W. Second St., Greensburg, is having a Carlisle Collection trunk show through May 18. This collection includes casual to elegant looks and is perfect for travel. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Details: 724-832-8900

Glitter & Grit, a bridal boutique at 5300 Butler St., Lawrenceville, is having a Houghton NYC trunk show from May 19-21 by appointment. This collection blurs the line between ready-to-wear and bridal.

Details: 412-781-2375 or glitterandgritpgh.com

Night markets

The Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership is hosting night markets from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturdays beginning May 13 to Oct. 28 at Market Square, Pittsburgh. This pop-up shopping event will feature jewelry and apparel from some of the city's best local independent vendors.

Details: downtownpittsburgh.com

Pop-up shop

Broad Avenue Treasures, 909 Broad Ave., Belle Vernon, is having a Mother's Day Pop-Up Shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13. There will be beauty products to try and jewelry and other antiques, furniture and vintage apparel for sale.

Details: 724-929-7467 or broadavenuetreasures.com

World Fair Trade Day

Ten Thousands Villages Pittsburgh, 5820 Forbes Ave., Squirrel Hill, is having a World Fair Trade Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13. As part of the event, there will be a trunk show at 11:30 a.m.

It's free, but registration is highly recommended.

Details: 412-421-2160 or tenthousandvillages.com

Fashion night

Diana Misetic, owner of Diana's Little Black Dress boutique, 809 Ivy St., Shadyside, is hosting Cameron Silver, founder of Decades vintage-store in Los Angeles and H/H By Halston fashion director from 5 to 8 p.m. May 16. He will be signing copies of his book “Decades: A Century of Fashion” and offering styling tips on vintage fashions. Misetic will also showcase her latest spring and summer designs.

Details: 412-363-6442 or dianamisetic.com

Shopping event

Emy Mack Jamison, owner of Emy Mack Collective, a luxury shoe boutique at 723 Filbert St., Shadyside is co-hosting a shopping event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 19 with Nancy Delaney, brand ambassador of lifestyle brand India Hicks. The India Hicks collection will be featured along with Kokoon, an apparel collection and New Sail to Sable, a children's and women's clothing company. Also, see the latest in Emy Mack footwear and selections by Cindy Urbach Jewelry.

A portion of the proceeds will go to Girls Hope of Pittsburgh, an organization that provides a well-balanced, nurturing home and quality education for girls between the ages of 10-18 who are at risk due to poverty, neglect of harmful neighborhood conditions.

Details: emymackcollective.com

Make it up

Gilded Girl, a luxury and indie cosmetics beauty boutique, at 5104 Butler St., Lawrenceville is having a Mad Men Makeup Class from 7 to 9 p.m. May 19. Learn how to create 1960's fashion looks inspired by the recent television program “Mad Men.” Cost is $25.

Details: 412-450-0578 or thegildedgirl.com

Design it

Pittsburgh fashion and costume designer Lisa Marie Bruno is giving an hour-long presentation on the art of fashion. She will display garments she's created and hold a question-and-answer session about fashion design. The event is from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. May 20 at Hill House Kaufmann Center, 1835 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh Uptown. Free

Details: remakelearningdays.org

Graffiti and Glam

The Graffiti and Glam fashion show is at 7 p.m. May 20 at the Smart House, 207 Bailey Ave., Mt. Washington. Hosted by Three Rivers Modeling Group, this runway event will showcase the debut collection by Michael Anthony Designs. Additional designers and boutiques will also be featured. Proceeds from an auction of Anthony's designs will be donated to the Woodlands Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children and adults with disability and chronic illness at its camp, retreat and meeting facility. Tickets are $40, $60 for VIP.

Details: 3rmgroup.com