Fashion

Fashion FYI: Step out with a fashionable pooch

Tribune-Review | Friday, May 19, 2017, 8:57 p.m.
COURTESY ONE BRILLIANT
Stylist and Art Institute of Pittsburgh instructor Suzanne Mauro models a pom-pom hand-bag -- a must have for summer she says -- from One Brilliant women's clothing and accessories boutique in Aspinwall. Styles from the store will be featured at Fashion Tails, presented by Rachael Rae Nutrish, at 3 p.m. May 21 at the Circuit Center, 5 Hot Metal St., Pittsburgh’s South Side. There will be boutique shopping, food, dessert and beverage stations as well as the fashion show. Proceeds benefit the Animal Rescue League and the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society.
SUZANNE MAURO
Models Emily Goldberg (left) and Jane Rudov will walk the runway wearing styles from One Brilliant in Aspinwall at Fashion Tails, presented by Rachael Rae Nutrish, at 3 p.m. May 21 at the Circuit Center, 5 Hot Metal St., Pittsburgh’s South Side. There will be boutique shopping, food, dessert and beverage stations as well as the fashion show. Proceeds benefit the Animal Rescue League and the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society.
SUZANNE MAURO
Sheri Letwin (left) and Erica Miller model Ted Baker dresses from Miller's One Brilliant women's clothing and accessories boutique in Aspinwall. The styles will be featured at Fashion Tails, presented by Rachael Rae Nutrish, at 3 p.m. May 21 at the Circuit Center, 5 Hot Metal St., Pittsburgh’s South Side. There will be boutique shopping, food, dessert and beverage stations as well as the fashion show. Proceeds benefit the Animal Rescue League and the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society.
SUZANNE MAURO
Fashion Tails, presented by Rachael Rae Nutrish, begins at 1 p.m. May 21 at the Circuit Center, 5 Hot Metal St., Pittsburgh's South Side. There will be boutique shopping, food, dessert and beverage stations as well as a runway show at 3 p.m. with styles provided by One Brilliant in Aspinwall. Canine fashions will feature Animal Rescue League and Western Pennsylvania Humane Society alumni dogs. Tickets are $50, $100 for VIP. Proceeds benefit the Animal Rescue League and the Western Pennsylvania Humane Society.

Details: 412-345-7300 or animalrescue.org

Fashion for a cause

The second annual Fashion for a Cause High-Tea and Fashion Show is from 2 to 5 p.m. May 20 at St. Clair Country Club, 2300 Old Washington Road, Upper St. Clair. View fabulous spring fashions on the runway. Wear your favorite hat in celebration of the Preakness Stakes. Hosted by the Realtors Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh Foundation, the event benefits Emmaus, an organization that provides permanent homes, respite care, in-home services and advocacy for people with intellectual abilities and autism. Tickets are $50.

Details: emmauspgh.org

Makeup class

Meet creator of Obsessed Minerals, Dr. Michael Huwe and learn about mineral makeup at the Glam Earth Natural & Organic Beauty Boutique workshop at 1 p.m. May 20, 218 E. Main St., Carnegie. Cost is $20.

Details: 412-932-5644

Battle of the beards

The Battle of the Beards is at 8 p.m. May 21 at Jergel's Rhythm Grille, 103 Slade Lane, Warrendale. Mad Viking Beard will host a beard competition, so bring your best whiskers. The event benefits Children's Hospital. Tickets are $40.

Details: 724-799-8333 or jergels.com

Flea market

The Pittsburgh Wedding Flea Market is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Blvd., Monroeville. Newlyweds come to this to sell their leftover items, including wedding dresses. Tickets are $10.

Details: pittsburghweddingfleamarket.com

Trunk show

Larrimor's, 249 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh is having a Lourdes Chavez couture fall trunk show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 25-27. The line is know for its daytime dressing to magnificent ball gowns. Meet company representative Bonnie Beard.

Details: 412-471-5727 or larrimors.com

Hair-it-is

Timia's Fashion and Salon PGH present an annual Hair Show from 6 to 9 p.m. May 27 at 4705 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. See the latest styles and colors. Tickets are $15.

Details: 412-621-2912

Now open

Live Salon is now open at 400 Hempfield Plaza Blvd., Hempfield (behind Walmart). Services include hair care, texture, waxing, color,and makeup.

Details: 724-217-8929 or live-salon.com

Competition

Style Week Pittsburgh is having a T-shirt design competition. Designers, artists and illustrators need to enter their concept drawing by June 9. The winner will receive $100 and a full-access pass to the fifth Style Week Pittsburgh Aug. 17-20.

Details: styleweekpittsburgh.com

— Staff reports

Send fashion news to tribliving@tribweb.com.

